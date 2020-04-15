Synthetic Graphite Industry Size, Market Share, Growth, Overview Research Report till 2023

Synthetic Graphite Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, market size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Synthetic Graphite in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Synthetic graphite is a man-made substance manufactured by the high temperature processing of amorphous carbon materials. The types of amorphous carbon used as precursors to graphite are many, and can be derived from petroleum, coal, or natural and synthetic organic materials. In some cases graphite can even be manufactured by the direct precipitation of graphitic carbon from pyrolysis of a carbonaceous gas such as acetylene (pyrolytic graphite). One important commonality between all graphite precursors is that they must contain carbon. Graphite is carbon, a specific form of carbon, so it can only be derived from other carbon containing substances.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

GrafTech

SGL Carbon

Fangda Carbon

Showa Denko

Jilin Carbon

Graphite India

Tokai Carbon

HEG

Nippon Carbon

…

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Graphite Electrodes

Carbon Fibers

Specialty Graphite

Graphite Granular & Powder

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Iron and Steel Industry

Battery Industry

Aluminum Industry

Industrial Components

Others

The worldwide market for Synthetic Graphite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.4% over the next five years, will reach 8620 million US$ in 2023, from 8410 million US$ in 2017, according to a new Research study.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Synthetic Graphite market.

Chapter 1: Describe Synthetic Graphite Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Synthetic Graphite, with sales, revenue, and price of Synthetic Graphite, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Synthetic Graphite, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Synthetic Graphite market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Synthetic Graphite sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

