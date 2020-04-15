UNITED STATES RENEWABLE ENERGY POWER MARKET, SIZE, SHARE, OUTLOOK AND GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES 2020-2026

The United States is one of the potential markets for investment in renewable energy power generation. Strong government support coupled with private sector funding for solar, wind, tidal and other renewable sources is driving United States market demand. Strong growth in planned renewable plant additions will drive the United States market size over the forecast period.

On the global front, the global renewable power market is forecast to report a growth of 4.3% CAGR over the long term future to 2025. Capacity additions, the decline in capital expenditure required for the set-up of infrastructure including solar panels, wind turbines, and other equipment will drive the global demand. Further, growth in smart grid systems and technological advancements in storage systems will boost the adoption of new and clean energy sources. Increased investments and technological advancements regarding environmental protection and reduced cost of energy production drive the global renewable power energy market size.

Relatively high investments and switching costs pose challenges to United States development plans of electricity generation from renewable energy sources. Supportive renewable energy power policies and encouragement for companies are being extended to harness strong United States renewable energy market potential.

United States Renewable energy power generation companies, strategic and financial investors are focusing more on the evolving value chain and are investing significantly across segments of the solar, wind, and hydro value chain. Further, United States companies are focusing on synergistic acquisitions to boost their market shares and profitability of renewable energy power generation.

Industries play an important role in the adoption of renewable energy resources to reduce reliance on conventional energy resources. The penetration of renewable energy sources across the rural areas has the great potential to drive United States renewable energy power generation market size in upcoming years.

United States renewable energy power generation market research covers the 2019 scenario and growth prospects of the United States renewable energy power generation market to 2026. The United States renewable power market size is calculated based on power generated from renewable sources such as solar, wind, tidal, and others.

Based on energy sources, the United States renewable energy power generation market is segmented into solar, wind, hydro, and nuclear. United States renewable energy power generation market analysis is performed based on total electricity demand, energy demand per capita, and macroeconomic factors such as GDP, population, and per capita income.

Report Description-

The United States Renewable energy power generation Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2026 presents a comprehensive analysis of the country’s renewable energy power generation. Key trends and critical insights into United States renewable energy power generation markets along with key drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities are present in the report.

United States solar, United States wind, United States hydro, United States nuclear markets are analyzed and forecast to 2026. Further, the United States renewable energy generation including wind, solar, hydro, nuclear energy generation is forecast to 2026. Demand for all these renewable energy power sources is also forecast during the period.

United States renewable energy power generation market is compared against five of its competitive markets in the region to analyze the role of the United States on the regional front and benchmark its operations.

Global renewable energy power generation, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East Africa, North America, and Latin America renewable energy power generation market outlook is also presented in the report to provide a global perspective of the industry.

United States population and economic outlook are also presented in the report to provide insights and forecasts of macroeconomic factors shaping the future of the United States renewable energy power generation markets.

Further, business and SWOT profiles of three of the leading renewable energy power generation companies in the United States are detailed in the report along with recent developments and their impact on overall market growth.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Scope and Definition

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Research Methodology

2. United States Renewable Industry Insights

2.1 Industry Overview, 2019

2.2 United States Total Renewable Market Value Outlook, 2016- 2026

2.3 United States Renewable Market Trends and Insights

2.4 Key strategies Planned by Market Leaders

2.5 SWOT Analysis

2.5.1 Key Strengths

2.5.2 Key Weaknesses

2.5.3 Potential Opportunities

2.5.4 Potential Threats

3. United States Renewable Energy Power Capacity Outlook to 2026

3.1 United States Wind Capacity Outlook, 2016- 2026

3.2 United States Solar Capacity Outlook, 2016- 2026

3.3 United States Hydro Capacity Outlook, 2016- 2026

3.4 United States Nuclear Capacity Outlook, 2016- 2026

4. United States Renewable Energy Power Generation Outlook to 2026

4.1 United States Wind Production Outlook, 2016- 2026

4.2 United States Solar Production Outlook, 2016- 2026

4.3 United States Hydro Production Outlook, 2016- 2026

4.4 United States Nuclear Production Outlook, 2016- 2026

5. United States Electricity Consumption Outlook, 2016- 2026

5.1 Total Electricity Demand Forecast, 2016- 2026

5.2 Electricity Demand per Capita Forecast, 2016- 2026

6. United States Renewable Industry Benchmarking

6.1 Overall Ranking

6.2 Demand Index

6.3 Supply Index

6.4 Growth Index

7. SWOT Profiles of Renewable Companies in United States

7.1 Company A

7.2 Company B

7.3 Company C

8. United States Demographic and Macroeconomic Outlook to 2026

8.1 United States GDP (Gross Domestic Product, Current Prices) Outloo

Continued….

