Venipuncture Procedure Analysis Market Analysis by 2024 – Christie Medical Holdings, Inc., TransLite, LLC, Sharn Anesthesia, Venoscope, LLC

Global Venipuncture Procedure Analysis Market, By Success Rate (Total Venipuncture, Successful Venipuncture), By Vein Type (Cephalic Vein, Median Cubital Vein, Basilic Vein), By End-Users (Hospitals (Private), Diagnostic Labs, Physicians’ Offices), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The venipuncture procedure market accounted to USD 788 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Some of the major players operating in venipuncture procedure market are AccuVein Inc., Smiths Medical, B. Braun Medical, Becton Dickinson and Company, Christie Medical Holdings, Inc., TransLite, LLC, Sharn Anesthesia and Venoscope, LLC. among others

Research methodology:

– For the estimation of the total number of blood draws in the U.S., the bottom-up and top-down approaches were used

– Top-down Approach: The number of blood draws for each segment were determined through secondary research and added to reach the total number of blood draws in the U.S.

– Bottom-up Approach: The total number of blood draws in the U.S. was estimated through secondary research and further broken down into inpatient and outpatient blood draws.

– This entire procedure includes the study of health indicators for a country (population, incidence of infectious and lifestyle diseases, and healthcare expenditure, among others) and extensive interviews for key insights from industry leaders.

– All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Report Definition:

Venipuncture the medical procedure of drawing blood from veins in humans and animals, mainly for diagnostic purposes such as blood sampling of the blood component. These are performed by clinicians, medical practitioners, medical laboratory scientists, paramedics, dialysis technicians, phlebotomists, and nursing staff.

Competitive Analysis:

The venipuncture procedure market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of venipuncture procedure market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Report Segmentation:

By Success Rate:

Total Venipuncture

Successful Venipuncture.

By Vein type:

Cephalic Vein

Median Cubital Vein

Basilic Vein

On the basis of end-users:

Hospitals (Private)

Diagnostic Labs

Physicians’ Offices

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Report Drivers and Restraints:

Rising geriatric population

Increasing incidence of various chronic diseases

Government Initiatives to better healthcare

Technological developments

Lack of essential skills of medical professionals

