Western Blotting Market Projected to reach US$ 295.78 Mn in 2027 | Perkin Elmer,  Bio-Rad Laboratories, LI-COR

The Europe western blotting market is expected to reach US$ 295.78 Mn in 2027 from US$ 196.84 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the western blotting market is primarily attributed to the increasing innovative technologies in the region. However, nonexistence of skilled professionals is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, increasing application in drug discovery is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Europe western blotting market in the coming years.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Perkin Elmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., LI-COR, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Abcam Plc.

The informatics experts and biologists using newer sequencing technologies by aiming at making better genomes. The improving software technologies for piecing DNA together and increasing novel techniques for locating sequences on chromosomes have risen in recent years. For the adoption of newer technologies with improved tools and methods, several programs established. For instance, in 1989, the Genome Sequencing Program of the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) was established to address current scientific opportunities for Genomics. Moreover, the program supports to develop novel technologies with improved method and instruments that allow low-cost rapid determination of DNA sequence, functional genomics experiments, and SNP genotyping. The program also supports the technology transfer from developers to the users and helps in promoting collaborative multidisciplinary programs that closely incorporate at industrial and academic laboratories. Moreover, many industry players have come up with innovative NGS technology in the last few years. For instance, Pacific Biosciences with Sequel, and Oxford Nanopore with PromethION. Additionally, three advances NSG systems that dominate the market include Roche GS FLX (454), Illumina HiSeq 2000 (Solexa) and AB SOLiD (Agencourt). Advancement in genome sequencing has upsurge the demand for western blot. Thus, these technological advancements are likely to grow the market shortly and help to increase the market for western blotting.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Western Blotting market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Western Blotting market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027.

Most important Products of Western Blotting covered in this report are:

Instruments

Consumables

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Biomedical & Biochemical Research

Agriculture and Others

For more clarity on the real potential of the Western Blotting market for the forecast period 2021–2027, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

