2020 GPS Equipment Market Report- Covid 19 Impact and Recovery | Calamp Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Inc, Orbocomm INC, Queclink Wireless Solutions
The research reports on GPS Equipment Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. GPS Equipment Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. GPS Equipment Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.
Top Companies Mentioned: Calamp Corporation,; Sierra Wireless, Inc.,; Orbocomm Inc.,; Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd,; Laird PLC.,
By Application: Road; Aviation; Marine; Location-based services; Surveying and Mapping; Others
GPS Equipment Market Report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global GPS equipment market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider GPS equipment market, and compares it with other markets.
– The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
– The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.
– Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
– The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
– Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
– The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
– The GPS equipment market section of the report gives context. It compares the GPS equipment market with other segments of the GPS equipment market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, GPS equipment indicators comparison.
Table of Contents in this report-
1. Executive Summary
2. GPS Equipment Market Characteristics
3. GPS Equipment Market Size And Growth
3.1. Global GPS Equipment Historic Market, 2015 – 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global GPS Equipment Forecast Market, 2019 – 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market
4. GPS Equipment Market Segmentation
4.1. Global GPS Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
Data loggers
Data pushers
Data pullers
Covert GPS Trackers
4.2. Global GPS Equipment Market, Segmentation By End-Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
Transportation & Logistics
Construction
Oil & Gas
Metals & Mining
Government
Others (Hospitality, Education, Retail, Agriculture, and Healthcare)
4.3. Global GPS Equipment Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
Road
Aviation
Marine
Location-based services
Surveying and Mapping
Others
5. GPS Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis
5.1. Global GPS Equipment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global GPS Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6. Asia-Pacific GPS Equipment Market
6.1. Asia-Pacific GPS Equipment Market Overview
6.2. Asia-Pacific GPS Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7. China GPS Equipment Market
7.1. China GPS Equipment Market Overview
7.2. China GPS Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F,$ Billion
8. India GPS Equipment Market
8.1. India GPS Equipment Market Overview
8.2. India GPS Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
9. Japan GPS Equipment Market
9.1. Japan GPS Equipment Market Overview
9.2. Japan GPS Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10. Australia GPS Equipment Market
10.1. Australia GPS Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Indonesia GPS Equipment Market
11.1. Indonesia GPS Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
12. South Korea GPS Equipment Market
12.1. South Korea GPS Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
13. Western Europe GPS Equipment Market
13.1. Western Europe GPS Equipment Market Overview
13.2. Western Europe GPS Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
14. UK GPS Equipment Market
14.1. UK GPS Equipment Market Overview
14.2. UK GPS Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
15. Germany GPS Equipment Market
15.1. Germany GPS Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
16. France GPS Equipment Market
16.3. France GPS Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
17. Eastern Europe GPS Equipment Market
17.1. Eastern Europe GPS Equipment Market Overview
17.2. Eastern Europe GPS Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
18. Russia GPS Equipment Market
18.1. Russia GPS Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
19. North America GPS Equipment Market
19.1. North America GPS Equipment Market Overview
19.2. North America GPS Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
20. USA GPS Equipment Market
20.1. USA GPS Equipment Market Overview
20.2. USA GPS Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
21. South America GPS Equipment Market
21.1. South America GPS Equipment Market Overview
21.2. South America GPS Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
22. Brazil GPS Equipment Market
22.1. Brazil GPS Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
23. Middle East GPS Equipment Market
23.1. Middle East GPS Equipment Market Overview
23.2. Middle East GPS Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
24. Africa GPS Equipment Market
24.1. Africa GPS Equipment Market Overview
24.2. Africa GPS Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
25. GPS Equipment Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
25.1. GPS Equipment Market Competitive Landscape
25.2. GPS Equipment Market Company Profiles
25.2.1. Calamp Corporation,
25.2.1.1. Overview
25.2.1.2. Products and Services
25.2.1.3. Strategy
25.2.1.4. Financial Performance
25.2.2. Sierra Wireless, Inc.,
25.2.2.1. Overview
25.2.2.2. Products and Services
25.2.2.3. Strategy
25.2.2.4. Financial Performance
25.2.3. Orbocomm Inc.,
25.2.3.1. Overview
25.2.3.2. Products and Services
25.2.3.3. Strategy
25.2.3.4. Financial Performance
25.2.4. Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd,
25.2.4.1. Overview
25.2.4.2. Products and Services
25.2.4.3. Strategy
25.2.4.4. Financial Performance
25.2.5. Laird PLC.,
25.2.5.1. Overview
25.2.5.2. Products and Services
25.2.5.3. Strategy
25.2.5.4. Financial Performance
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The GPS Equipment Market
27. GPS Equipment Market Trends And Strategies
28. GPS Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
29. Appendix
29.1. Abbreviations
29.2. Currencies
29.3. Research Inquiries
and more..
