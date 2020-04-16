3D CAD MARKET 2020 BOOSTED BY RISING DEMAND WITH KEY PLAYERS LIKE 3D SYSTEMS, INC., AUTODESK, INC., AVEVA GROUP PLC

The 3D CAD Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 3D CAD market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

3D CAD (computer aided design) modeling is the process of developing a mathematical, wireframe representation of any three-dimensional object using the specialized software. 3D CAD modelling has brought huge advancement in construction, manufacturing and architecture.

Top Key Players:- 3D Systems, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Bentley Systems, Inc., PTC, Dassault Systèmes, IMSI/Design, Graphisoft SE., Intergraph Corporation and Siemens PLM Software

Adoption of cloud based CAD and usage of 3D CAD in packaging machinery are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of 3D CAD market whereas availability of open-source and free CAD software act as a restraining factor for this market. Rise in M&A among VARs will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the 3D CAD industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The “Global 3D CAD Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the 3D CAD industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global 3D CAD market with detailed market segmentation by deployment model, operating system, application and geography. The global 3D CAD market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting 3D CAD market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the 3D CAD market in these regions

