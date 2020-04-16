3D PA (Polyamide) Industry 2020 Global Market Size, Growth, Key Players, Insights Covering Industry Dynamics and Competitive Scenario by 2026

Latest research report on 3D PA (Polyamide)‎ Market 2020 Global Industry includes detailed analysis of market. The report presents market the size, share, trends, growth, strategies, drivers and challenges associated with this new research consider, and additionally the report gives a far-reaching investigation of 3D PA (Polyamide)‎ and SWOT analysis. Further, this report presents market rivalry situation a few of the vendors and company profile, aside from, marketplace price evaluation and value chain features are covered in this report.

Key players profiled in the report include:

3D Systems

Stratasys

Evonik

Arkema

EOS

CRP

Golden Plastics

…

Polyamide(PA) is a macromolecule with repeating units linked by amide bonds.It occurs both naturally and artificially. Examples of naturally occurring polyamides are proteins, such as wool and silk. Artificially made polyamides can be made through step-growth polymerization or solid-phase synthesis yielding materials such as nylons, aramids, and sodium poly(aspartate).3D PA is Polyamide in 3D Printing.

North America market for 3D PA (polyamide) is expected to register high growth due to increased rate of adoption in end-use industry. Mexico is an emerging market in the region are the key countries in region. North America is also the biggest market for PA11 and PA12 along with Europe. Europe has large number of suppliers of PA11 and PA12. Asia-Pacific is an emerging market for the same

Based on type, the PA12 segment is expected to account for the largest share of PA11 and PA12 market in 3D printing in 2018. This segment is estimated to witness high growth owing to the high supply base and increased demand of PA12 in the production of specialized parts. PA11 is a bio-based specialty polyamide. It is environment-friendly and provides better performance than conventional thermoplastics. This is expected to result in the growth of bio-based & specialty segment globally from a strategic point of view

Segment by Type

PA 11

PA 12

Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

