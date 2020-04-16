Abrasive Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years|Cytec Solvay Group, Royal Ten Cate (Tencate Advanced Composites), Master Bond, Nusil, Axiom Materials, Inc., Lord Corporation

The Global Abrasive Market is expected to reach USD 58.5 billion by 2025, from USD 43.5 in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Cytec Solvay Group, Royal Ten Cate (Tencate Advanced Composites), Master Bond, Nusil, Axiom Materials, Inc., Lord Corporation, Bondline Electronic Adhesives, AI Technology, Gurit, Fastel Adhesives and Substrate Products, Rogers Corporation, Plitek, Gluetex, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., HMT Manufacturing, Everad Adhesives, Permabond, Protavic International, L&L Products among other.

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Abrasive Market.

Global Abrasive Market, By Material (Natural, Synthetic), Type (Bonded, Coated, Super)

Product Type (Disc, Cups, Cylinder)

End-Use Industry (Automotive, Machinery, Aerospace, Metal Fabrication, Electrical & Electronics)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)

Global Abrasive Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Rising metal fabrication industry

Growing automobile market

Decreasing cost of synthetic diamond

Market Restraints:

Volatile costs of raw materials

Stringent regulations

Most important Highlights of TOC

01: Executive Summary

02: Scope of The Report

03: Market Landscape

04: Market Sizing

05: Market Segmentation

06: Five Forces Analysis

07: Customer Landscape

08: Geographic Landscape

09: Decision Framework

10: Drivers and Challenges

11: Market Trends

12: Vendor Landscape

13: Vendor Analysis

