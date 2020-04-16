Agricultural Biologicals Market to Reach US$ 6,418.8 Mn by 2027 with Key Players BASF SE, Biolchim S.p.A., DowDuPont, Isagro

The Europe Agricultural Biologicals market is accounted to US$ 2,372.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 6,418.8 Mn by 2027.

Agricultural biologicals constitutes a broad range of plant extracts, insects, microbials, and other agricultural biologicals materials, which are used by the farmers to enhance the crop health and yield and for the pests control. It also helps in enhancing the availability of nutrients, nutrient uptake capacity of plant, assists in product’s strong resistance to insects, and residue managements, as well as improving total productivity of the plant crops. The Europe agricultural biologicals market is segmented on the basis of product type as – bio pesticides, bio stimulants, and bio fertilizers. The bio stimulants segment in the Europe agricultural biologicals market is estimated to garner the fastest-growing segment in the market. Bio stimulants are biologicals fertilizer additives which are used in crop production to enhance plant growth, health and productivity. It helps plant to improve nutrient-use efficiency, tolerate stresses like heat, cold, and drought and improve quality characteristics like nutritional content, shelf life, and others. It differs from other crop protection products as they act only on plant’s vigor and does not provide any controlled actions against any pests or disease, thus it enhances plant growth and development throughout the life cycle of crop from seed germination to plant maturity stage. Increasing focus on enhancing plant productivity, linked with speedy soil degradation will propel the market in future. It acts as an effective substitute to synthetic agro products and used at a high rate due to its eco-friendly nature and performance effectiveness. The driving factors include the need for crop augmentation while pursuing rising sustainable practices, looking for biologicals practices to boost production with decreased pressure on environment.

Key players profiled in the report include BASF SE, Biolchim S.p.A., DowDuPont Inc., Isagro S.p.A., and Koppert Biological Systems

The Europe agricultural biologicals market is segmented based on source as microbials, bio chemicals, and others. The microbials segment accounts for the largest share in the Europe agricultural biologicals market, while the biochemicals segment also contributes a significant share in the market. Bio chemicals is another major source of agricultural biologicals which are used as a pesticide product. It exploits natural substances rather than chemicals for the pest control. It consists of natural substances like diatomaceous earth, canola oil, tea tree oil, neem oil, cayenne paper, baking soda, and other substances. Customers are highly using biochemical products for soil amendments and seed treatments. It generally releases biochemical molecules to target areas of plant such as leaf & stem surface, root rhizosphere, etc. Rising usage of natural products for the pest control are mainly driving this market.

