Agrigenomics Market is thriving worldwide by top key players like Illumina, LGS Limited, Neogen Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Zoetis’

The “Agrigenomics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in agrigenomics market with detailed market segmentation by type, reptile, mode of action and geography. The agrigenomics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in agrigenomics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Agrigenomics Market Players:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agrigenomics’ Inc.

Biogenetic Services’ Inc.

Eurofins Scientific Se

Galseq Srl Via Italia

Illumina, Inc.

LGS Limited

Neogen Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zoetis’ Inc

The agrigenomics market is segmented on the basis of sequencer, application and objective.

The agrigenomics market is segmented on the basis of sequencer, application and objective. Based on sequencer the market is segmented as sanger sequencer, illumina hiseq, pacbio sequencer, solid sequencer and others (Roche gs flx, ion torrent, oxford nanopore, and Danaher GeXP). On the basis of application the market is categorized as crops and livestock. On the basis of objective the market is categorized as DNA extraction and purification, DNA/RNA sequencing, genotyping, gene expression profiling, marker-assisted selection, GMO/Trait purity and other objectives (hybrid purity testing, targeted resequencing, DNA parentage testing, QTL mapping, and genetic disease identification).

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Agrigenomics Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Agrigenomics Market, By Deployment

Chapter 6: Agrigenomics Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: Agrigenomics Market, By Application

Chapter 8: Agrigenomics Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

To Continue…

