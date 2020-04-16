AI Technology Market Segmentation by Applications, Types and Top Players: IBM Corporation, Amazon.com Inc, Google Inc., Intel, Facebook and more… | Know the Which Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

According to AllTheResearch’s analysis, Global AI Technology Market Ecosystem is expected to reach at a CAGR of 25% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the AI Technology Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The need for next-gen technologies like AI to deal with COVID-19 could be one of the most important milestones in the AI ecosystem. From last, 4-month utilization of AI is assisting global institutes for early warning and alerts, tracking and prediction, data dashboards and early diagnosis. Applications or use cases of AI vary from each node of the ecosystem, various technologies from this Umbrella Technology are contributing to prevent and predict this pandemic. Naturally, by the end of 2021 penetration AI in Public Safety, Healthcare and the related sector is expected to increase at least 3 times.

Technology has been a major growth driver for most business sectors. Heavy machinery sectors like Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, and Mining have realized the potential of intelligent technological assistance in their operations and tasks, and hence, the growth prospect for Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology ecosystem in nearly all business sectors looks extremely promising for the next 5 years. According to our estimates, by the end of 2023, the AI Technology ecosystem is expected to witness a 25% CAGR, while investments related to AI Technology ecosystem is expected to witness 12X growth rate as compared to 2018. At present, Artificial Intelligence is one of the most popular technologies in the category of “Must to have” technologies. By Q1 -2019, around 2000 AI-focused emerging players have cumulatively raised around $50 billion of funding for growth and expansion funding between 2011 and Q1-2019.

Market Segmentation:

The major players operating in the global AI Technology Market Ecosystem are as follows:

IBM Corporation, Amazon.com Inc, Google Inc., Intel, Facebook and more…

By Application: Logistics, Healthcare, transportations, Automotive, Retail, BFSI Aerospace, Consumer Electronics, Oil & Gas, Others.



AI TECHNOLOGY MARKET ECOSYSTEM

For AI to flourish, it has been observed that its ecosystem constituent – Technology Hardware – is also being enhanced through components like FPGA, ASIC, Chipsets, and Processors. Hardware players like Qualcomm, ARM, Intel, and Huawei have already started increasing their competitive rivalry in this category, by offering powerful AI processors and chipsets. In terms of growth in the End-users, the automotive industry is driving the market with a CAGR of 23.5%, while Telecom & Consumer Electronics is well placed in terms of value. Key countries like China and the US are expected to reap maximum benefits from AI technology ecosystem by the end of 2026. 18% of the GDP of these two counties is expected to shape up owing to the integration of AI technology in industries like Automotive, Healthcare, and BFSI.

Glance on Global AI Technology Ecosystem Trends:

1 Disease diagnosis can be improved to multiple folds by using AI in imaging systems. AI has the potential to transform the delivery of Healthcare.

2 FPGA is used for processing high performance algorithms and workloads. Oil & gas reservoir modeling is one such application where high performance computing is required.

3 Increasing usages of voice-based commands in Next Generation Transportation and Logistics industry will fuel the growth of NLP.

AI Technology Market Ecosystem Report – Table of Content

Introduction Global AI Technology Market Ecosystem Definition Scope of study Executive Summary

Global Market Segmentation

AI Technology Market Ecosystem Positioning

Global AI Technology Market Ecosystem Snapshot

Global AI Technology Market Ecosystem Segmentation By Component

AI Technology Market Ecosystem Sizing, Volume, and ASP Analysis & Forecast

Global AI Technology Market Ecosystem Sizing & Volume Cross-segmentation

