Airport Retailing Consumer Electronics Market by Product Analysis 2019-2025

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR report provides comprehensive information about recent developments in the airport retailing consumer electronics market. With the help of detailed financial information about leading airport retailing consumer electronics market players, the report helps readers to understand the competitive landscape of the airport retailing consumer electronics market. The airport retailing consumer electronics market players featured in the report are Durfy AG, Crystal Media, Royal Capi-Lux ('Capi'), InMotion, Dubai Duty Free, Lagardere Travel Retail, Bahrain Duty Free Shop Complex, and Regstaer Duty Free.

Royal Capi-Lux recently collaborated with The Travellers Electronics Company and Vienna Airport to open a new consumer electronics store at Vienna Airport, which has the capacity of 23.4 million passengers a year. The company also collaborated with JBL, a premium speakers and headphones brand, to make available JBL’s colourful and waterproof speakers at its airport retailing consumer electronics stores.

Another stakeholder in the airport retailing consumer electronics market – inMotion announced its plans to modify their business strategies to attract millennial passengers in coming years. The company revenues increased from €20 million in 2011 to €165 million in 2017, and it revealed its plans to envisage even faster growth in the airport retailing consumer electronics market by shifting its focus on developing technological solutions to improve consumer experience in the coming future. Other players in the airport retailing consumer electronics market are Lagardere Travel Retail, Durfy AG, and Dubai Duty Free, are aiming to boost innovation in marketing strategies to accelerate their pace of growth in the airport retailing consumer electronics market.

Definition

Airport retailing consumer electronics involve a variety of electronic devices and accessories that are marketed at specialty retail stores, supermarkets, or hypermarkets at airports. Airport retailing consumer electronics stores can be situated at various locations at airports, such as presecurity area (landside), postsecurity area (airside) and aero cities.

About the Report

The Fact.MR study concentrates on important dynamics of the airport retailing consumer electronics market to provide information on the current growth parameters and future prospects of the airport retailing consumer electronics market. Qualitative information and estimates about the airport retailing consumer electronics market growth included in the report are backed by the accurate quantitative growth prospects of the airport retailing consumer electronics market during the period 2018-2028.

Segmentation

The airport retailing consumer electronics market is broadly segmented according to the product types, airport size, sales channel, store location, and geographical regions. Based on product types, the airport retailing consumer electronics market is segmented into two main categories – electronic devices and accessories. Based on the airport sizes, the airport retailing consumer electronics market is segmented into large, medium, and small airports.

Depending on the sales channels for airport retailing consumer electronics, the market is segmented into two types – hypermarkets/supermarkets and specialty retail stores. The airport retailing consumer electronics market is segmented into three store locations – presecurity (landside), postsecurity (airside) and aero cities. Based on geographical regions, the airport retailing consumer electronics market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and rest of Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Additional Questions Answered

The Fact.MR report on airport retailing consumer electronics market can help market players to understand the growth prospects and make accurate decisions to gain a competitive edge in the airport retailing consumer electronics market. The report answers important airport retailing consumer electronics market-related questions for all the market players, which can help them to plan appropriate business strategies in the upcoming years. Some of the questions about the airport retailing consumer electronics market that are answered in the report include:

Which business strategies are helping leading market players to envisage incremental growth in the airport retailing consumer electronics market?

What are the factors that are accelerating the exponential market growth in China and Southeast Asia?

Why are consumers preferring to purchase airport retailing consumer electronics at specialty retail stores?

What are the risks involved in investing in the airport retailing consumer electronics market in the Middle East & Africa?

How does the store locations of airport retailing consumer electronics impact the business?

Research Methodology

Analysts at Fact.MR follow a holistic approach while conducting a thorough research about the airport retailing consumer electronics market to conclude the growth prospects of the airport retailing consumer electronics market during 2018-2028.

The conclusions about the development of the airport retailing consumer electronics market featured in the report are accurate and unique. These conclusions are obtained at the end of detailed secondary and primary market research. Detailed secondary research helps analysts to fathom the historical and recent data about the airport retailing consumer electronics market.

Secondary research is them followed by primary research, which involves interviewing all the leading stakeholders in the airport retailing consumer electronics market. Fact.MR ensures the accuracy and reliability of the quantitative and qualitative information associated with the development of the airport retailing consumer electronics market during the forecast period 2018-2028.

