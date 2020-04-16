Algorithmic Trading Market: Future Scenarios and Business Opportunity Analysis 2023
The global Algorithmic Trading market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Algorithmic Trading market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Algorithmic Trading market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Algorithmic Trading market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Algorithmic Trading market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global algorithmic trading market. Some of the key players profiled in the algorithmic trading market include Trading Technologies International, Inc., Argo Software Engineering, Inc., Automated Trading SoftTechPvt. Ltd., InfoReach, Inc., Kuberre Systems, MetaQuotes Software Corp., Software AG, Thomson Reuters Corporation, uTrade, and Vela Trading Systems LLC (OptionsCity Software, Inc.).
The algorithmic trading market has been segmented as below:
Market Segmentation: Global Algorithmic Trading Market
By Component
- Software
- Cloud-based
- Public
- Private
- On-premise
- Hybrid
- Cloud-based
- Services
- Managed/Outsourced
- Professional
By Trading Type
- Forex
- Stock Markets
- Commodities
- Bonds
- Cryptocurrency
In addition, the report provides analysis of the algorithmic trading market with respect to the following geographic segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Mainland
- Hong Kong
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- China
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Algorithmic Trading market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Algorithmic Trading market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Algorithmic Trading Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Algorithmic Trading market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Algorithmic Trading market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
