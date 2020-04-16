Aramid Paper Industry 2020-2025 Types, Suppliers, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast

Aramid Paper Industry is made of aramid fiber, which shows high strength, good resistance to abrasion, non-conductive, low flammability and as no melting point. Aramid paper is widely used in electrical insulation, honeycomb cores and communication Equipment.

This report focuses on the Aramid Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Aramid Paper is made from aramid fiber and can be classified into meta-aramid paper and para-aramid paper according to the aramid fiber type. Para-aramid paper is more expensive than meta-aramid paper. Currently, there are only two manufacturers producing para-aramid paper, such as Dupont and Tayho. Global meta-aramid paper production was 9168 MT in 2016, accounting for 85.05% of the total production. Aramid paper is widely used in electrical insulation, honeycomb cores and communication Equipment. The application in electrical insulation took about 76.48% of the total aramid paper consumption.

Due to the technical barriers, only several companies are able to produce aramid paper. Among them, Dupont is the largest manufacturer and takes a considerable percent of global aramid paper production. In 2016, the aramid paper production of DuPont was 9707 MT, accounting for 90.05% of global production. China manufacturers including Tayho, LongPont and SRO took the remaining share of global aramid paper production.

Aramid paper manufacturers usually produce aramid fiber, such as Nomex of DuPont, Taparan of Tayho and X-Fiber of SRO. This promises the manufacturers with stable raw materials source.

Due to the strong demand from the downstream industry, global consumption of aramid paper had improved from 9870 MT in 2012 to 10779 MT in 2016. The average growth rate is about 2.23% from 2012 to 2016. Meanwhile, China aramid paper production rose from 390 MT in 2012 to 1072 MT in 2016. Downstream demand increased greatly.

In the coming few years, global demand for aramid paper will increase to 14132 MT in 2025. Price of aramid paper may slowly increase to 81.55 USD/Kg in 2025.

The worldwide market for Aramid Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Aramid Paper Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

DuPont

Tayho

LongPont

SRO

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Meta Aramid Paper

Para Aramid Paper

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Electrical Insulation

Honeycomb Cores

