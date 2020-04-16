Automotive Lightweight Materials Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Industry Analysis by 2023

The global Automotive Lightweight Materials market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Automotive Lightweight Materials market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Automotive Lightweight Materials market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Lightweight Materials market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Automotive Lightweight Materials market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein material, vehicle and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive lightweight materials market by segmenting it in terms of material, vehicle, and application. Segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for automotive lightweight materials in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for automotive lightweight materials in individual material, vehicle, and application segments of the market across all regions. Key players operating in the global automotive lightweight materials market are Faurecia, Lear Corporation, Grupo Antolin, Magna International Inc., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., SABIC Group, Reliance Industries Limited, BASF SE, DowDuPont Inc., and Lanxess. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the automotive lightweight materials market for the base year 2017 and the forecast between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based material, vehicle, and application segments of the automotive lightweight materials market. Market size and forecast for each major material, vehicle, and application segments have been provided in terms of the global and regional markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile this research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key market players were reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search of recent growth trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. These have proved to be a reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market, by Material

Metal Alloys (Magnesium, Aluminum, and Titanium)

High-strength Steel (HSS, AHSS, UHSS)

Composites (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, and Others)

Polymers (PP, PU, ABS, PVC, PA66, and Others)

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market, by Vehicle

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market, by Application

Interior

Exterior

Structural

Powertrain

Others

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the automotive lightweight materials market trends and shares from 2018 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

A list of key developments made by key players in the automotive lightweight materials market

A list of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities in the automotive lightweight materials market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and price trends that impact the outlook for the global automotive lightweight materials market between 2018 and 2026

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the market value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

Porters’ Five Forces highlighting the potency of buyers and suppliers and enabling stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

Each market player encompassed in the Automotive Lightweight Materials market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive Lightweight Materials market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Lightweight Materials Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Automotive Lightweight Materials market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Automotive Lightweight Materials market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

