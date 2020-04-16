Biofortification Market 10-year Biofortification Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

Study on the Global Biofortification Market

A recent market study published by PMR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the Biofortification market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Biofortification technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Biofortification market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

The data collected by our analysts from credible primary and secondary sources provides answers to some top queries related to the global Biofortification market.

Key Players

Some of the key players in global Biofortification market include Syngenta AG, Bayer, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Agro Bioscience Inc., Charles Rivers, Intertek, and others. More companies are looking forward to invest in the global Biofortification market with growing demand and upcoming opportunities.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The global Biofortification Market is on the rise and thus has many opened many opportunities for existing as well as new market participants. The lower of government regulations over Biofortification activities has opened opportunities for the players to explore and innovate the products. The growing needs for fortified crops in developing and underdeveloped region opens opportunities for Biofortification market participants to expand in the emerging region and increase their market presence.

Recent Developments in Biofortification Market

In November 2018, Intertek developed its services and local capabilities in its laboratory in Mozambique with a vision to help the company grow its business in the East African region.

Global Biofortification Market: A Regional Outlook

The global Biofortification market can be regionally segmented as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the dominant region in global Biofortification market owing to strong advancements in the agricultural sector as well as growing demand for high nutritive foods from countries like China, Japan, and India. Latin America, as well as MEA region, is expected to have rapid growth in global Biofortification market.

Historical and projected trends influencing the prospects of the Biofortification market

Thorough assessment of the impact of the economic and government policies on the Biofortification market

Accurate and precise data related to the market size of each product type

Analysis of the market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints in different countries

Impact of regulatory policies on the overall prospects of the Biofortification market

