Bulbospinal Muscular Atrophy Drugs Market Analysis by 2026 – Top Companies are Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Global Bulbospinal Muscular Atrophy Drugs Market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the granting of various drug designations to novel drugs by the U.S FDA, initiatives undertaken by various public, as well as nonprofit, organizations for creating awareness regarding bulbospinal muscular atrophy and increase in R&D investment by major companies.

The key market players in the global bulbospinal muscular atrophy drugs market are Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Pfizer Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, CYTOKINETICS, INC, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Leadiant Biosciences, Inc, Abbott, Novo Nordisk A/S, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AstraZeneca, Catalyst Pharma, PTC Therapeutics, Natera, Inc among others.

Market Definition:

Bulbospinal muscular atrophy is also known as Kennedy’s disease, a rare adult-onset form of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is an X-linked autosomal recessive progressive neurodegenerative disorder that causes weakening and wasting of the proximal and bulbar muscles. The condition occurs due to loss of nerve cells in the brain stem and spinal cord, this result in stoppage of messages from brain to muscles for movement. Patients with bulbospinal muscular atrophy have difficulty in speaking, standing, walking and controlling their head movements. In worse condition patients can have trouble swallowing and breathing. This disorder mainly affects men and does not occur in females, who are protected by their low levels of testosterone in the body, accounting for the sex-limited inheritance pattern of this disorder.

According to National Organization for Rare Disorders, Bulbospinal muscular atrophy or Kennedy disease is a very rare type of disorder and it affects 1 in 350,000 males and rarely seen in females. The Japanese population has a very high prevalence of this disorder because of a founder effect.

Market Drivers

Growing number of incidences of spinal bulbar muscular atrophy is driving the growth of the market

Initiatives undertaken by various public, as well as nonprofit, organizations for creating awareness regarding bulbospinal muscular atrophy also acts as a market driver

Increase in R&D investment by major companies is boosting the market growth

Increasing healthcare expenditure can also enhance the market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of treatment for bulbospinal muscular atrophy is hindering the market growth

Lack of experienced professionals in this field can also act as a restricting factor for the growth of this market

Limited number of drugs available for bulbospinal muscular atrophy treatment also hampers the market growth

Segmentation:

By Drugs Class

5α-Reductase Inhibitors (5-ARIs)

Gonadotropin-releasing Hormone (GnRH) Agonists

Others

By Drugs

Leuprorelin

Dutasteride

Others

By Therapy

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Speech Therapy

By Treatment

Medication

Supportive Care

Surgery

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In April 2019, Novartis AG is developing BVS857, a novel drug for the treatment of bulbospinal muscular atrophy, currently ongoing in phase ll clinical trial. If approved this novel drug will provide a potential treatment for patients with bulbospinal muscular atrophy and help in improving their life

In August 2018, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is developing Leuprorelin, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonist for the treatment of bulbospinal muscular atrophy. If approved this drug will provide a potential treatment for patients with bulbospinal muscular atrophy

Competitive Analysis:

Global bulbospinal muscular atrophy drugs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bulbospinal muscular atrophy drugs market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

