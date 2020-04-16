Calcify Uremic Arteriolopathy Drug Market to 2026: Competitive Analysis by Amgen Inc, Alkem Labs, LUPIN, Hope Pharmaceuticals, Sanifit

Global Calcify Uremic Arteriolopathy Drug Market Research Report By Causes (Peripheral Arterial Disease, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) and Others), Treatment Type (Skin Wound Management, Surgery, Medication), Drugs (Cinacalcet, Bisphosphonates and Others), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retailers and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global calcify uremic arteriolopathy drug market are Amgen Inc, Alkem Labs, LUPIN, Hope Pharmaceuticals, Sanifit, BSN medical, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Cipla Inc, Mylan N.V. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Zydus Cadila and others.

Market Analysis:

Gobal calcify uremic arteriolopathy drug market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing research and development expenses and high demand of novel therapies are some factors fueling the market growth.

Market Definition:

Calcific uremic arteriolopathy is also known as calciphylaxis is serious, rare and progressive disease mainly seen in patients with end stage renal kidney disease and also prevalent in skeletal calcifications occurs when the calcium start accumulating in the small blood vessels of the fat and skin tissues. It results in blood coagulation, painful skin ulcers and risk of infections.

According to the statistics published in the Orphanet, it was estimated the overall prevalence of this disease was 0.5 in 10,000. Huge financial support from the government and increase in strategic alliances between the companies are key factors for market growth.

Market Drivers

Increase patient population of kidney disease worldwide is drive the market

Increase special designation from the regulatory authorities is boosting the market growth

Emergence of drugs used to treat complication associated with calciphylaxis is accelerating the market growth

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is enhancing the market growth

Market Restraints

Limited availability of disease specific treatment options due to low prevalence of calciphylaxis is restraining the market growth

Fewer approvals of drugs from the regulatory authorities is hindering the market growth

Lack of trained personnel and stringent safety regulations is hampering the market growth

Segmentation:

By Causes

Peripheral Arterial Disease

Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

Others

By Treatment Type

Skin Wound Management

Surgery

Medication

By Drugs

Cinacalcet

Bisphosphonates

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retailers

Others

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Alkem Labs received ANDA approval from the FDA for cinacalcet hydrochloride tablet, calcium-sensing receptor agonist for the treatment of hypercalcemia including calciphylaxis in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The approval of cinacalcet hydrochloride tablet will provide cost effective treatment to the patients with calciphylaxis.

In June 2018, Hope Pharmaceuticals has initiated the enrollment for 111 Canadian patients to participate in the phase III trial (CALISTA) double-blind, placebo-controlled multicenter study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Sodium Thiosulfate for the treatment of calciphylaxis-related pain. This drug also received Orphan Drug designation from the European Union for the treatment of calciphylaxis. If approved, it will provide hope to the patients with caliphylaxis throughout the Canada.

Competitive Analysis:

global calcify uremic arteriolopathy drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global calcify uremic arteriolopathy drug market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

