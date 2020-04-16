Carbon Capture and Storage‎‎‎‎ Industry 2020-2025 Market Size, Revenue, Share, Latest trends, Application, Growth by Top Players and Forecast Report

Global Carbon Capture and Storage‎ Market 2020 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the industry

Global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2025. This valued approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.90% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Rising demand for Co2-EOR new techniques, increasing number of environmental issues are propelling the market growth. However, huge initial cost required in implementing carbon capture technologies and strict regulations are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Key players profiled in the report include:

PCAS

Fisher-Scientific

Jinan Fufang Chemical Co.,Ltd.

Modepro India Pvt. Ltd.

Suzhou Sibian Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd.

Puyang Huicheng Electronic Material Co., Ltd.

Choice Organochem LLP

9 Central Drug House (P) Ltd.

Anjanee Chemical India

…

Based on the end user segment, power and oil and gas segment leads the market globally and the growth of this segment is attributed to rising focus of emerging countries in minimizing co2 emissions during power generation. On the other hand, in application segment enhanced oil recovery (EOR) process is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is rising as c02 is widely used in oil and gas companies to reduce gas pressure. North America leads the market globally due to the growing number of oilfields in this region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Carbon Storage

Capture Transportation

Carbon Capture

By Technology:

Post-Combustion

Industrial Separation

Oxy-Fuel Combustion

Pre-Combustion

By Application:

Agriculture

Enhanced Oil Recovery Process

Industries

By End User:

Manufacturing Sector

Power and Oil and Gas sector

Food & Beverages

Chemical Industries

Coal & Biomass Power Plant

Iron & Steel

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Executive Summary Methodology and Scope Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market — Market Overview Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market — Industry Trends

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Current Technologies in Carbon Capture and Storage Market

4.3. Emerging Technology Trends in Carbon Capture and Storage Market

4.4. Patent Registrations and Innovations

4.5. Regulatory Trends in Carbon Capture and Storage Market

Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market — Product Type Outlook Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market — Distribution Channel Outlook Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market — By Regional Outlook Competitive Landscape & Company Profile

