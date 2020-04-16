Cashmere Industry Growth 2020-2025|Global Market Trends, Top Key Manufacturers, Size, Share, Demand Analysis and Forecast Research

Cashmere‎ Industry 2020 Global Market research report comprises precise information and comprehensive analysis of the market size, share, trends, growth as well as cost structure and drivers of the industry. It also includes analysis of recent developments in technology, detailed profiles of top industry players, and unique model analysis.

Key players profiled in the report include:

Gobi

GOYO

Cashmere Holding

Sor Cashmere

Erdos Group

Kingdeer

Viction Cashmere

Dongrong Group

…

Cashmere is grown in the goat epidermis, covered in the root of the goat coarse hair, grow out in winter, to resist the cold, fall off when the spring coming, adapt to the climate naturally, belong to rare special animal fiber.

Cashmere industry has growth in Europe market. Currently, Europe market mainly imports pure cashmere from China and Mongolia. The main market players are Gobi, GOYO, Cashmere Holding, Erdos Group, Kingdeer, Viction Cashmere and Dongrong Group, etc. The Europe sales of Pure Cashmere will increase to 2309.95 MT in 2017 from 2349.13 MT in 2012.

As for consumption, Italy and UK are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 97.25% of the Europe consumption volume in total.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Cashmere in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Cashmere manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Market Segment by Product Type

White Cashmere

Cyan Cashmere

Purple Cashmere

Others

Segment by Application

Cashmere Clothing

Cashmere Accessory

Cashmere Home Textiles

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

