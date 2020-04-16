Chatbots Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025): Present Scenario, User Demand, Growth Analysis, Benefits and Regional Overview
In 2017, the global Chatbots market size was 840 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9320 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 35.2% during 2018-2025.
This report studies the global Chatbots market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Chatbots market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2152495
A chatbot is a computer program or an artificial intelligence which conducts a conversation via auditory or textual methods.
The major drivers for upsurge in demand for chatbot software and services include increasing penetration of websites and mobile applications, proliferating demand of intelligent customer engagement, strong need to understand consumer behavior, and adoption of cloud-based technology
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Artificial Solutions
IBM Watson
Naunce Communications
eGain Coporation
Creative Virtual
Next IT Corp.
CX Company
Speaktoit
Customer
Codebaby
MAKE AN ENQUIRY OF THIS REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/ENQUIRY-BEFORE-BUYING/2152495
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Websites
Contact Centers
Social Media
Mobile Platform
Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-chatbots-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Chatbots in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Chatbots are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Chatbots Manufacturers
Chatbots Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Chatbots Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Chatbots market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents
Global Chatbots Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Chatbots
1.1 Chatbots Market Overview
1.1.1 Chatbots Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Chatbots Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Chatbots Market by Type
1.3.1 Software
1.3.2 Services
1.4 Chatbots Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Websites
1.4.2 Contact Centers
1.4.3 Social Media
1.4.4 Mobile Platform
Chapter Two: Global Chatbots Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Chatbots Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Artificial Solutions
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Chatbots Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 IBM Watson
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Chatbots Reve
Continued….
ABOUT US:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
CONTACT US:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155
- Food Safety Testing Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2025 - April 16, 2020
- Global PPM and IT Governance Market 2025 Top Manufacturers : CA Technologies, HPE, Microsoft, Oracle, Planview, AtTask - April 16, 2020
- Global Pharmaceuticals Pouch Market 2025 Top Manufacturers : Bemis Company, GFR Pharma, Nelipak, B. Braun, American FlexPack, Champion Plastics - April 16, 2020