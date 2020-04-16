Choline Chloride Market is expected to grow US$ 242.6 Million at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2027 ALGRY , S.L, BASF SE, Balaji Amines, Balchem

The Europe Choline Chloride market is accounted to US$ 152.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 242.6 Mn by 2027.

Choline chloride is largely used as a feed additive for accelerating animal growth in which the animal feed has experienced a significant increase in the past few years. Choline chloride has also found a profound place in the oil and gas industry to be used as a clay stabilizer and has been estimated to create a significant opportunity for the choline chloride market all over the globe. Choline chloride is soluble in water as well as in alcohol which consists of deliquescent white crystals of neutral pH that makes it compatible to be consumed in the powdered or liquid form.

Key players profiled in the report include ALGRY Qu?mica, S.L, BASF SE, Balaji Amines Ltd., Balchem Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, GHW EUROCHEMICALS s .r.o., Jubilant Life Sciences Limited and NB Group Co., Ltd

The Europe choline chloride market is segmented based on product as feed industry, human nutrition, oil and gas industry and others. The feed industry segment holds the largest share in the Europe choline chloride market. Choline chloride is used in the manufacturing of animal feed and aqua feed products due to its high nutritional profile and the necessity of choline in maintaining and building of structural cells in the animals. Choline is induced in the vitamin B group that principally occurs as a methyl group donator. These labile methyl groups are necessary for the formation of vital body substances such as adrenaline and creatine and also in the metabolic reactions and fat conversions. Additionally, rapid growth in the feed industry in Europe region is fuelling the growth of the choline chloride market in the feed industry.

Europe choline chloride market is segmented based on country as Germany, France, Russia, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe. The Germany holds the largest share in the Europe choline chloride market, which is followed by France. In Germany, the demand for animal food additive products has substantially increased, which has impacted the demand for choline chloride. Further, the demand for choline chloride is rising in the region due to growing consciousness among consumers related to the health benefits of choline chloride coupled with the increasing purchasing power to spend on products for better living.

Table of Content

1.Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Choline Chloride Market Landscape

5. Choline Chloride Market – Key Industry Dynamics

6. Choline Chloride – Europe Market Analysis

7. Europe Choline Chloride Market Analysis – By End Use Industry

8. Choline Chloride Market – Country Analysis

9. Industry Landscape

10. Company Profiles

11. Appendix

