Circulating Tumor Cells Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2025

In 2017, the global Circulating Tumor Cells market size was 1220 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3560 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.3% during 2018-2025.

Circulating tumor cells are cancer cells that have detached from the tumor and are found at extremely low levels in the bloodstream. The value of capturing and counting CTCs is evolving as more research data is gathered about the utility of these markers in monitoring disease progression and potentially guiding personalized cancer therapy.

The classification of Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) products includes CTC enrichment, CTC detection and CTC analysis, and the revenue proportion of CTC enrichment in 2016 is about 43.74%.

North America is the largest supplier of CTCs Products, with a revenue market share nearly 53.18% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of CTCs products, enjoying revenue market share nearly 28.01% in 2016.

Growth of the global CTCs market is mainly driven by increasing prevalence of cancer globally. Increasing prevalence of various cancers such as breast cancer, prostate cancer and lung cancer is expected to drive growth of the CTCs test market over the forecast period.

FDA approvals for various non-invasive diagnostic tests to detect cancer are set to define the regulatory landscape for CTCs tests. Companies in the CTCs market space are expected to invest more on test kits and cost containment procedures to provide innovative diagnostic solutions to the oncologists and physicians for detecting metastasis.

