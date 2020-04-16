COVID-19 impact on The Global Automotive Simulation Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

Global Automotive Simulation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.23% to reach USD 3.22 billion by 2026. This increase in market value can be accredited to the substantial R&D activities undergoing in the market, with the use of cloud computing for automotive simulation.

Cloud computing allows better vehicle engineering. The design teams can provide exactly what customers want through advanced analytics capabilities. The business have the opportunity to gather more detailed consumer insights through enhanced analytics and real-time monitoring. They are also able to build more efficient designs, as better engineering will lead to less necessary hardware. The demand for improved safety, convenience, and comfort features in automobiles is increasing steadily. These rapid changes compel manufacturers to change their designs repetitively. These constant changes in powertrain, HEV/EV, advanced driver assistance, chassis, and infotainment systems are anticipated to drive the growth of the automotive simulation market. The increasing investment in Research & Development is also paving ways for creation of various opportunities in the market.

Moreover, the rising production of automobiles together with preliminary design and evaluation of electric, hybrid and conventional drive systems including operating strategies and thermal management is projected to fuel the market growth. With increasing connectivity and digitalization, OEMs are emphasizing on the betterment of cybersecurity over connected vehicles & devices. Along with cybersecurity, rapid infrastructure development and advancements in 5G technology are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

The major market players in the Automotive Simulation market are Altair Engineering, Ansys, PTC, Siemens, Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, Synopsys, Mathworks, ESI, IPG Automotive, AVL, Aras, Comsol, Simul8 Corporation, Design Simulation Technologies, Dspace GmbH, Opal-Rt, Simscale, Anylogic and other prominent players. These vendors have adopted various startegies to expand their offerings in the market.

Based on deployment, global Automotive Simulation Market is bifurcated into On-premise, and Cloud. The on-premises segment of the automotive simulation market is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period owing to their varied range of features such as easy deployment, high-end security, and complete access to network solutions. The on-premises deployment mode assist in upgrading the in-house proficiencies of the simulation and analysis technology.

On the basis of component, global Automotive Simulation Market is bifurcated into Software, and Services. The services segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment. The demand for for this segment is expected to increase, specially for design and consulting. The market share of this segment is increasing due to an rising demand for software as a service such as pay per hour and pay per use services.

On the basis of end-market, the global automotive simulation market is classified into OEMs, Automotive Component Manufacturer, and Regulatory Bodies. The regulatory bodies segment is expected to be the fastest growing market in terms of value. The use of simulation software by the regulatory bodies will increase as the industry move towards priority of manufacturing self-driving cars and environment-friendly vehicles.

Asia Pacific represented the largest share of the Global Automotive Simulation market and is projected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific has emerged as a hub for automobile production due to the presence of emerging countries such as India and China as well as developing countries such as Japan in the region. Industrialization and Infrastructural developments in the emerging economies have created new opportunities and unlocked new avenues for the automotive OEMs. Moreover, the several government bodies in the region have set stringent environmental regulations on OEMs to ensure vehicle safety compelling manufacturers to make changes in the design according to new standards. All these factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the region.

