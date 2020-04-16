COVID-19 impact on The Global Autonomous Train Technology Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Autonomous Train Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Global Autonomous Train Market is projected to reach the valuation of USD 11.7 billion by the year 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2016- 2026. The market is growing owing to various factors. The significant factors that are impelling the growth of the autonomous train include a surge in the provision of budget allocation by the governments for the development of rail infrastructure. The rise in demand for secure, safer, and efficient transport is augmenting the growth of the market. Due to the emergence of autonomous train technology, pollution & accidents are declining, capacity & reliability of passenger is heightening, which is also boosting the market growth of autonomous train technology.

Improvement in railway infrastructure with the aid of governments, mostly in developing countries, and an upsurge in freight transport through trains are opportunistic for the expansion of the market. The deployment of autonomous trains makes it convenient to add or remove the new train from the system without impacting the system and without waiting for the availability of trains or staff. Thus, the availability of trains during off-peak and night hours is possible due to an increase in flexibility, which drives the adoption of the autonomous train technology market. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the autonomous train technology market during the forecast period.

The major market players in the Autonomous trains technology are Alstom S.A., ABB, Bombardier Transportation, CRRC Transportation, General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Siemens AG, Thales Group, other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

Based on type, the Autonomous Train Technology Market segmented into Metro, Light Rail, and Bullet Train/HSR. High-speed rails/bullet trains segment is expected to have the fastest growth, due to the surge in demand for safety systems, efficiency, and ease of operation.

Based on Application, the Autonomous Train Technology Market bifurcated into Passenger Train, and Freight Train. The surge in freight transport through railway is predicted to fuel the growth of the global autonomous train technology market during the forecast horizon 2016-2026.

Based on Technology, the Autonomous Train Technology Market segmented into Communication Based Train Control (CBTC), European Railway Traffic Management System (ETRMS), Automatic Train Control (ATC), and Positive Train Control (PTC). CBTC segment is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period due to its cost-effectiveness, ease in the implementation, maintenance & expansion, safety, and highly advanced nature. ETRMS segment is expected to have the highest growth, owing to its security, punctuality, reliability, and traffic capacity.

Based on Component, the Autonomous Train Technology Market segregated into Camera, Accelerator, Odometer, Tachometer, Radio Set, and others. Camera segment is projected to have the fastest growth, due to the facility it offers like safety, monitoring, and sharing data about the overload capacity, hence, propelling the autonomous train technology in the forecast period.

By geography, the Autonomous Train market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. APAC is estimated to have the fastest augment rate in the global gift market in the forecast horizon of 2016- 26, due to the rise in demand for safe, secure, reliable, affordable and efficient transportation propelling the Autonomous Train Technology Market growth at a very high rate in the forecast horizon.

