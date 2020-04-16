COVID-19 impact on The Global Earphone& Headphones Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Earphones & Headphones market is anticipated to worth USD 10,522 million in 2018, with a CAGR of 5.92% during 2019-2025. The Earphones & Headphones Market presents promising growth prospects and expected to have an upward trend over the forecast period 2019-2025.

Rapid globalization and the rising number of mass media channels have made the millennial generation aware of a wide range of cultures and music genres, thereby boosting the demand for new devices in the market. The growing popularity and adoption of smartphones, tablets, laptops, portable music players, and other mobile devices are expected to propel the demand. Moreover, the increasing adoption of earphones & headphones during a workout is primarily projected to boost the earphones & headphones market growth.

Further, advancement in the field of audio technology, noise cancellation, wireless connectivity, and advanced features is anticipated to fuel their demand over the forecast period. The changing consumer preferences, increasing awareness about a wide range of cultures and music genres, and technological advancements fuel development in the global earphones & headphones market.

There are more than 3,000 companies engaged in the manufacturing of earphones & headphones. Companies such as BRAGI GmbH, LG Electronics Inc., Sennheiser Electronic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Beats Electronics, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., JABRA Corporation, Bose Corporation, Skullcandy Inc., Mi, JBL, Boat-LifeStyle, Philips, and Panasonic Corporation are the leading player of global headphones & earphones market across the globe.

On the basis of technology, the global earphone & headphone market is segmented into Wired and wireless earphones & headphones. In 2017, the wired technology segment led the global market with maximum share and was anticipated to witness modest growth over the forecast period. However, it is expected to change over the next few years; the wireless segment is anticipated to witness bullish growth over the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominated the overall earphone & headphone market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period. Introduction of new technologies, increasing penetration of mobile phones, changing consumer patterns, and increased R&D expenditure by manufacturers are expected to boost demand for earphones & headphones across the globe.

