COVID-19 impact on The Global Flexible Substrate Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

According to BlueWeave Consulting, “Global Flexible Substrate Market” is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025 owing to the increasing importance due to the eco-friendly and lightweight properties.

Global Flexible substrate market is expected to gain prominence as a critical constituent of flexible displays owing to have several benefits including performance, price, and reliability. Furthermore, the advent of the flexible electronics market is anticipated to grow the flexible substrates market significantly over the next few years. Also, innovation and developments across the display industry in terms of products and technology focused on scaling-to-large-areas and realizing high-resolution images are expected to upsurge demand for 3-D flexible substrates market. Even, increased usage in the manufacturing of medical & healthcare devices is driving the growth of the flexible substrates market globally.

The Flexible Substrate Market meant to grow with surging demand for written physical science technologies that are predicted to be the key force driving the global flexible substrates market. The advancements in versatile medical devices not to mention the rising adoption of electronics-based IC planning ways for non-invasive observance devices is anticipated to spice up the world versatile substrates market over the forecast period. The growing need for organic light-emitting diodes (OLED) is further estimated to urge the flexible substrates which are widely used in creating white light panels for lighting and making aesthetically pleasing as well as efficient displays, that may further fuel the growth of flexible substrates market. Moreover, widespread adoption of flexible substrate materials in the exploration of photo-voltaic is also catapult market demand over the coming years.

Key players in the global flexible substrate market include Heraeus Materials Technology GmbH & Co. KG, American Semiconductor, Inc., BenQ Materials Corporation, Griff Paper and Film, Polyonics, Inc., 3M Company, E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Griff Paper and Film, SCHOTT North America, Inc., Porex Corporation, Arlon Graphics LLC and Rogers Corporation.

Based on material, the flexible substrate market segmented into Plastic, Glass & Metal. The plastic segment of the flexible substrates market is projected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of the plastic sector can attribute to the low costs involved in using this technology and the increased demand for flexible substrates from the electronics industry across the globe. Furthermore, rising investment in the solar energy industry and across the developing countries is expected to drive the flexible substrate market soon.

Based on applications, the flexible substrates market segmented into automotive, medical & healthcare, consumer electronics, defense & aerospace sector, energy, power & utility. The consumer electronics application segment is expected to dominate the market by having the largest share of the flexible substrates market in recent years. However, the segment is also projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth factors attributed to the increasing use of the flexible substrate in display and other portable devices is driving the growth of the consumer electronics application segment of the flexible substrates market. Furthermore, the growing demand for organic, flexible, and printed electronics is a crucial factor spurring the flexible substrates market growth. Moreover, the continuous development of substrate materials to facilitate transparent, flexible, and glass-like permeability properties to the electronic device is also anticipated to propel the demand within market over the next few years.

Geographically, the global flexible substrate market analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region owing to the rising due to the rapid infrastructural developments in various industries such as consumer electronics, military, automotive, and healthcare. Moreover, the other factors responsible for the market growth of flexible substrates market are the increased production and demand for solar energy from emerging economies, such as China and India, among others. Also, the increased use of flexible substrates in medical & healthcare applications is expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific flexible substrates market during the forecast period. Additionally, the lesser wages for skilled labor in emerging economies such as China and India are a significant factor attracting the attention of major players to incline towards this region.

