COVID-19 impact on The Global Flexitank Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Flexitank Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2019-2025. Owing to increasing demand for global trade of beverages and competitive advantages of flexitanks compared to its traditional substitutes included ISO tanks and drums has triggered the need for flexitanks. Flexitanks are bags made up of polymer material like polyethylene, polypropylene, etc. designed to carry and transport large quantities of liquids. Rising demand for flexitanks across the globe mainly driven by the economic benefits of flexitanks such as environment-friendly nature, the requirement of lesser time and efforts in filling and discharging tanks.

Compatibility with a large number of industrially viable fluids along with reducing risk of cross-contamination of liquids also has pushed the growth of flexitanks. On account of globalization, commodity trade augmented drastically in recent past owing to the growing availability of efficient means of transport. The industry is projected to experience significant growth due to a high need for flexible, efficient storage and portability of liquids. Moreover, characteristics like foldability, portability, ease of setting up and growing popularity of bulk transport are anticipated to fuel flexitank market over the forecast period.

Companies such as Braid Logistics, Bulk Liquid Solutions, Environmental Packaging Technologies, SIA Flexitanks, Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics, Qingdao Laf Packaging, Hengxin Plastic, Qingdao Global Flexitank Logistics, Trust Flexitanks, and Rishi FIBC are the leading players of flexitank market across the globe.

On the basis of type, the global flexitank market is segmented into Monolayer and Multilayer. Multilayer segment dominated the flexitank market and projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period 2019-2025 owing to their low cost and numerous benefits. These benefits are its sturdiness and strength, which are highly vital when flexitanks are transported through old containers. Additionally, flexitanks with multiple layers protect the cargo from getting contaminated. Removal of intermediate bulk storage coupled with low handling and filling costs are projected to drive industry growth over the forecast period.

Based on the loading type, the flexitank market bifurcated into Bottom Loading and Top Loading. Bottom loading is the fastest-growing segment of the entire market. Bottom load/bottom discharge flexitanks require less labor cost and fewer work hours compared to top load configurations, due to this the demand for the bottom loading flexitanks is expected to increase during the forecast period. Earlier, top-loading flexitanks had high demand, especially in Europe, for food-grade liquids and non-hazardous chemicals/liquids transportation. But due to difficulties in loading and unloading process, bottom loading flexitanks projected to drive the market.

The application segment of the global flexitank market categorized into Food-Grade Liquids, Non-Hazardous Chemicals/Liquids, and Pharmaceutical Liquids. Among them, Food-Grade Liquids application holds the largest market share during the forecast period 2019-2025. Food grade liquids include juice, wine, animal oils, edible oils, glucose, glycerin, jam, malt extract, sauces, sorbitol, vinegar, water, etc. These liquids traded across all the regions. For instance, edible oils and apple juice are exported majorly from the Asia Pacific region. Fruit juice, juice concentrate, and wine dispatched from North America, South America, and Europe. The chemicals segment hold the second largest market share in 2017. Bulk chemical transportation conventionally done through ISO tanks and barrels.

Geographically, the flexitank market analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is the leading region during the forecast timeline. The regional growth primarily driven by increasing positive demand from industries like food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical. Countries like China, Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand are among the top 15 exporters of wine. The presence of this huge wine exporting industry across the region is promising for the demand for flexitanks. The Netherlands, Denmark, and Spain are the major exporters of various foods like fruit juices, olive oil, and malt extracts. The growing industrial and chemical production in the UK and Germany has boosted the demand for flexitanks.

