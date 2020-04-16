COVID-19 impact on The Global HVAC Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The global HVAC Market stood at USD 145 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 183 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3.2%. Rising infrastructure and construction activities, along with the focus on the adoption of energy-efficient HVAC systems, is anticipated to fuel the demand for HVAC across the globe in the coming years. Moisture regulation is essential for both building and personal health. A high level of moisture can cause mold and decay growth, and a lesser amount makes discomfort and temperature loss. HVAC system offers moisture regulation as a part of the system’s process, make sure that an optimum moisture level is regulated and dependable.

Technological trends that are driving the market growth such as movement-activated Air Conditioning, Thermally Driven Air Conditioning, On-Demand Hot Water Re-circulator, Ice-Powered Air Conditioning. Other trends like Dual-Fuel Heat Pumps, Sensor-Enhanced Ventilation, Geothermal Heat Pumps, Smart Homes, 3-D Printed Air Conditioners, and Harnessing Heat from a Computer are also pushing up the market.

Rising R&D expenditures and activities by the leading players are impacting the growth of the market positively. Additionally, more proficient heating and air conditioning units offer more options for air circulation and moving air throughout the surroundings than ever before. The usage of fans and air strainers will expand the air quality of atmospheres while also producing a more common temperature. Since the technology used to build HVAC systems has enhanced together with better manufacturing resources, these systems are now durable and energy-efficient.

The major players in the global HVAC market include Johnson Controls International PLC, Daikin Industries Ltd, Gree Electric Appliances, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc, , Danfoss, Carrier Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Haier, Other Prominent Players

Based on HVAC type, the HVAC market characterized by heating, ventilation, and cooling. The heating segment further divided into the Furnaces, Heat Pumps, Boilers, and Unitary Heaters. Ventilation segment is subdivided into the Humidifiers/Dehumidifiers, Air Cleaners, and Ventilation Fans. Cooling segmented is further bifurcated into the Ducted Split/Packaged Unit, Split Units and Chillers. Cooling segment is expected to register the highest market share in 2018 and estimated to reach USD XXX billion by 2025. Increasing temperature and growing disposable income have been the main drivers for the growing demand for HVAC systems across the globe.

Based on the End-user, the market bifurcated into the Commercial, Industrial, and Residential. Commercial is the leading end-user segment, primarily driven by the increasing number of workplaces and constructions and booming hospitality sector worldwide. Furthermore, enticements and allowances plans offered by several governments to encourage the use of energy-efficient units is estimated to strengthen the HVAC market growth. Additionally, renovation and innovative construction of domestic, commercial, or industrial buildings involve HVAC systems. These dynamics are anticipated to boost the market expansion during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is the leading region owing to technological advancements such as IoT sensors, wireless control systems, and hybrid HVAC units, to offer optimal comfort with condensed vitality consumption. Many leading producers are capitalizing in Research and development activities to cultivate cost and energy-efficient components; which will fuel the product demand. Additionally, rising real estate sector across the region as a result of a growing population will also have a progressive impact on the growth of the market.

