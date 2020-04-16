COVID-19 impact on The Global Security Screening Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Security Screening market is anticipated to worth USD 6,927 million in 2019, with a CAGR of 4.89% during 2019-2025. The Global Security Screening Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to the factors such as the growing terrorist threats and the need for preventing unethical and unlawful acts.

The global security screening market is expected to register healthy growth in terms of CAGR through the forecast period. The increasing requirement to provide a mechanized assessment of protection, with minimal human errors and reduce time, are the primary factors that will fuel the growth of the security screening market. Increasing concerns regarding terrorist activities and smuggling are anticipated to drive the demand for technology. Also, the requirement to prevent illegal goods trafficking, airplane hijacking, and planting explosives in aircraft is the major factor that will drive the global market of security screening.

Security screening is the major concern for security at public places such as airports, railway stations, and others, which includes scanning of people and their belongings to detect any hazardous objects. The growing need for security measures in public places is the key factor driving the security screening market. It is also strongly supported by the development of the information and communication technology (ICT) sector. Moreover, technological advancements in sensor technology have led to the emergence of non-immersive and contactless detection devices. These devices have enabled regulatory authorities to enforce robust security solutions while limiting the inconvenience and interference of the privacy of people.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-security-screening-market-bwc19148/report-sample

Companies such as SRI International, Iris ID, Smartmatic, Anviz Global, MorphoTrak, Cross Match Technologies Inc., Smart Sensors Ltd, American Science & Engineering Inc., Analogic Corporation, Digital Barriers plc OSI Systems Inc., Smiths Group plc, Aware Inc., Argus Global, and Faxitron are prominent players in the global Security Screening market.

Nowadays, biometric systems are the most popular techniques used for screening people, as it is the most reliable process for authentication. Biometric screening systems include a voice scanner, a face scanner, a retina scanner, an iris scanner, and a fingerprint scanner. Biometrics technology has occupied space in all the fields like airports and private sectors, such as for passports and in office premises. Biometric technology ensures the security and safety measures at airports and reduces the use of fake passports. Thus, the use of biometrics is increasing, consequently, with the increasing need for security screening. Moreover, the use of shoe scanner and liquid scanners is expected to decline in the coming years as they have now been merged with a full-body X-ray scanner.

To Explore More Get Detailed [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-security-screening-market-bwc19148

Global Security Screening Market by region can be sub-divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative region for the security screening market in the coming years. The growth is majorly attributed to the rising threat of terror attacks and smuggling activities. Also, increasing airport and entertainment infrastructure projects in the Asia Pacific is another significant factor boosting the demand for the security screening market. Moreover, North America holds a lion share in the security screening market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

US/Canada: +1 425 320 4776