COVID-19 impact on The Global Smart Street Lighting Market 2020: In-Depth Analysis by blueweave consulting

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Smart Street lighting Market is projected to exhibit significant growth during 2019-2025. Owing to the emergence of smart cities, a rise in adoption of Internet of Things smart devices, adoption of Li-Fi networked communication technology and growing support from the governments of several countries across the globe. Government initiatives like subsidies and discounts for the adoption of solar lighting help improve the living conditions of individuals. Moreover, advancements like cloud-based lighting controls will assist in remotely controlling lights and also analyze lighting issues. The ongoing technological advancements in the smart street lighting like developments in the wireless and the internet of things (IoT) technologies is estimated to create several opportunities in the smart street lighting. The streetlights can be remotely supervised and controlled with the help of connected networks. Countries such as India and China along with African countries are heavily investing in solar streetlights.

Smart Street lighting Systems are environment-friendly and diminish the emission of greenhouse gases. Another factor anticipated to positively impact market growth is low cost, increasing adoption of LEDs and growing awareness among people about saving energy.

Companies such as Signify N.V., Huawei Technologies Co., Citelium S.A, Echelon Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Osram AG, Cisco System Inc., Triliant Holdings Inc., Hubbell Lighting, Telensa Ltd., Twilight Citelum S.A., Flashnet SRL, Led Roadway Lighting Ltd, and Silver Springs Network Inc. are the leading players of smart street lighting market across the globe.

Based on the communication technology, the smart street lighting market is segmented into wired technology and wireless technology. The wireless technology segment is projected to dominate the overall market and estimated to lead the market over the forecast period 2019-2025. In wireless technology, the use of wires is eliminated, thereby eliminating the need for installation and protection of cables, which prominently reduces the cost of the wireless smart lighting systems. Introduction of new wireless technologies like Li-Fi is positively influencing the market. Though, growing adoption of light-emitting diodes (LEDs), rapidly rising trend of street lighting systems and lighting in commercial setups, and high penetration of connected street light technology in smart cities are projected to provide vital opportunities to the smart street light market soon.

On the basis of the lighting source, the smart street lighting market is categorized as LED, Fluorescent, Compact Fluorescent, and High-intensity discharge. Lighting emitting diodes (LEDs) is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Swapping existing lights with more energy-efficient lighting sources, like LEDs, is one of the ways to reduce massive energy consumption. LEDs provide longer lifetimes, lower energy consumption, and reduced maintenance price when put next with legacy streetlight technologies.

Geographically, the smart street market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is the leading region of the overall smart street market followed by North America. Countries like U.K, Germany, Norway, and France are the leading countries in the market, primarily on account of the early adoption of connected street lights and initiatives taken by the government agencies of the region. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region due to increasing the adoption of an energy-efficient lighting system and rising government expenditure on public infrastructure.

