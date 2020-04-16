COVID-19 is Impacting the Solar Water Pumps Market | Volume, Analysis, Future Prediction, Industry Overview and Forecast 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Solar Water Pumps Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Solar Water Pumps Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Solar Water Pumps Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The report titled Global Solar Water Pumps Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Solar Water Pumps market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Solar Water Pumps market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Solar Water Pumps market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Key companies operating in the global Solar Water Pumps market include _JNTech, JISL, Tata Power Solar, Grundfos, Lorentz, CRI Group, Shakti Pumps, Bright Solar, ADA, Hanergy, Symtech Solar, Dankoff Solar, Solar Power & Pump, MNE, Greenmax Tech

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Solar Water Pumps industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Solar Water Pumps manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Solar Water Pumps industry.

Global Solar Water Pumps Market Segment By Type:

DC Surface Suction, AC Submersible, DC Submersible, AC Surface Pumps

Global Solar Water Pumps Market Segment By Applications:

Agriculture, Drinking Water, Others

Critical questions addressed by the Solar Water Pumps Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints ?

and ? What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

until the end of the forecast period? Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share ?

? Which region will lead the global Solar Water Pumps market in terms of growth ?

? What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future ?

? What are the upcoming applications ?

? How will the global Solar Water Pumps market develop in the mid to long term?

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solar Water Pumps Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Solar Water Pumps Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Solar Water Pumps Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 DC Surface Suction

1.4.3 AC Submersible

1.4.4 DC Submersible

1.4.5 AC Surface Pumps

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solar Water Pumps Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Agriculture

1.5.3 Drinking Water

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Solar Water Pumps Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Solar Water Pumps Industry

1.6.1.1 Solar Water Pumps Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Solar Water Pumps Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Solar Water Pumps Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Solar Water Pumps Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Solar Water Pumps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Solar Water Pumps Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Solar Water Pumps Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Solar Water Pumps Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Solar Water Pumps Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Solar Water Pumps Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Solar Water Pumps Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Solar Water Pumps Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Solar Water Pumps Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Solar Water Pumps Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Solar Water Pumps Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Solar Water Pumps Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Solar Water Pumps Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Solar Water Pumps Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Solar Water Pumps Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solar Water Pumps Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Solar Water Pumps Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Solar Water Pumps Production by Regions

4.1 Global Solar Water Pumps Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Solar Water Pumps Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Solar Water Pumps Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Solar Water Pumps Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Solar Water Pumps Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Solar Water Pumps Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Solar Water Pumps Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Solar Water Pumps Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Solar Water Pumps Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Solar Water Pumps Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Solar Water Pumps Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Solar Water Pumps Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 India

4.5.1 India Solar Water Pumps Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 India Solar Water Pumps Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in India

4.5.4 India Solar Water Pumps Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Solar Water Pumps Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Solar Water Pumps Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Solar Water Pumps Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Solar Water Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Solar Water Pumps Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Solar Water Pumps Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Solar Water Pumps Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Solar Water Pumps Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Solar Water Pumps Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Solar Water Pumps Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Solar Water Pumps Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Solar Water Pumps Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Solar Water Pumps Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Solar Water Pumps Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 JNTech

8.1.1 JNTech Corporation Information

8.1.2 JNTech Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 JNTech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 JNTech Product Description

8.1.5 JNTech Recent Development

8.2 JISL

8.2.1 JISL Corporation Information

8.2.2 JISL Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 JISL Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 JISL Product Description

8.2.5 JISL Recent Development

8.3 Tata Power Solar

8.3.1 Tata Power Solar Corporation Information

8.3.2 Tata Power Solar Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Tata Power Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Tata Power Solar Product Description

8.3.5 Tata Power Solar Recent Development

8.4 Grundfos

8.4.1 Grundfos Corporation Information

8.4.2 Grundfos Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Grundfos Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Grundfos Product Description

8.4.5 Grundfos Recent Development

8.5 Lorentz

8.5.1 Lorentz Corporation Information

8.5.2 Lorentz Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Lorentz Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Lorentz Product Description

8.5.5 Lorentz Recent Development

8.6 CRI Group

8.6.1 CRI Group Corporation Information

8.6.2 CRI Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 CRI Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 CRI Group Product Description

8.6.5 CRI Group Recent Development

8.7 Shakti Pumps

8.7.1 Shakti Pumps Corporation Information

8.7.2 Shakti Pumps Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Shakti Pumps Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Shakti Pumps Product Description

8.7.5 Shakti Pumps Recent Development

8.8 Bright Solar

8.8.1 Bright Solar Corporation Information

8.8.2 Bright Solar Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Bright Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Bright Solar Product Description

8.8.5 Bright Solar Recent Development

8.9 ADA

8.9.1 ADA Corporation Information

8.9.2 ADA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 ADA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 ADA Product Description

8.9.5 ADA Recent Development

8.10 Hanergy

8.10.1 Hanergy Corporation Information

8.10.2 Hanergy Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Hanergy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Hanergy Product Description

8.10.5 Hanergy Recent Development

8.11 Symtech Solar

8.11.1 Symtech Solar Corporation Information

8.11.2 Symtech Solar Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Symtech Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Symtech Solar Product Description

8.11.5 Symtech Solar Recent Development

8.12 Dankoff Solar

8.12.1 Dankoff Solar Corporation Information

8.12.2 Dankoff Solar Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Dankoff Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Dankoff Solar Product Description

8.12.5 Dankoff Solar Recent Development

8.13 Solar Power & Pump

8.13.1 Solar Power & Pump Corporation Information

8.13.2 Solar Power & Pump Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Solar Power & Pump Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Solar Power & Pump Product Description

8.13.5 Solar Power & Pump Recent Development

8.14 MNE

8.14.1 MNE Corporation Information

8.14.2 MNE Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 MNE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 MNE Product Description

8.14.5 MNE Recent Development

8.15 Greenmax Tech

8.15.1 Greenmax Tech Corporation Information

8.15.2 Greenmax Tech Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Greenmax Tech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Greenmax Tech Product Description

8.15.5 Greenmax Tech Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Solar Water Pumps Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Solar Water Pumps Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Solar Water Pumps Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 India

10 Solar Water Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Solar Water Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Solar Water Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Solar Water Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Solar Water Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Solar Water Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Solar Water Pumps Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Solar Water Pumps Sales Channels

11.2.2 Solar Water Pumps Distributors

11.3 Solar Water Pumps Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Solar Water Pumps Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

