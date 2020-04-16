Dairy Packaging Market Application Development Potential, Competitive Market Share 2026 Bemis Company, Berry, Tetra Pak International S.A., Sealed Air etc

Dairy Packaging Market Overview:

The Dairy Packaging Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. The rising health concerns and preference for fresh foods among the customers are the major factors for the increasing demand for dairy packaging. Global Dairy Packaging Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 22.40 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 37.64 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Packaging is an important factor in the distribution of dairy products as they provide protection, information like product content, procedure, and ingredient information. The main motive of the packaging is to provide the food to the consumer in good condition. Packaging protects food against chemical and biological damages. The report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Dairy Packaging industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Amcor Limited, Ball Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Global Inc., Tetra Pak International S.A., International Paper, Sealed Air, MeadWestvaco Corporation, Mondi, Nampak Ltd., Rexam plc, Ardagh Group, RPC Group Plc, Evergreen Packaging LLC, Industrial Development Company sal, ELOPAK, Blue Ridge Paper Products, CLONDALKIN GROUP, CKG Packaging, INC., Crown, Essel Propack Limited, Fabri-Kal, Coveries, Exopack Holdings, Grahman Packaging Company, Global Closure Systems.

By Materials (Glass, Paper & Paperboard, Plastic)



By Type (Bottles, Cans, Pouches Boxes)



By End-Use (Milk, Cheese, Butter, Frozen Products)



Based on regions, the Dairy Packaging Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Packaging help the customers to know about the product like their usage, features, benefits and ingredients used in it. Health Conscious consumers are aware about the high nutrition value of dairy product.

Packaging helps the food to be fresh and increases its shelf life. Without packaging the food get exposed to air which can make it dry, grow mold or spoil.

Market Restraints:

Food packaging increases the price of the food. Smaller packaging further increases packaging cost which manufacturer transfer to the consumer.

Some plastics packaging can be harmful for the health. Plastics are full of toxins which can either cause cancer or can affect your reproductive system.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Nestle committed that by 2025 they will be making 100 percent of packaging recyclable or usable. The company aims at eliminate non- recyclable plastics, encourage the use of plastic with better recycling rates, changing the complex packaging materials.

In November 2017, Berry Global Group, Inc. announced that they acquired Clopay Plastic Products Company, Inc., a subsidiary of Griffon Corporation for USD 475 million. The main motive is to optimize complementary production capacities, reduce production and conversion cost and serve better to their customers.

Highlights of TOC:

Overview: In addition to an overview of the Dairy Packaging Market, this section provides an overview of the report to give an idea of the type and content of the study.

Market dynamics: Here the authors of the report discussed in detail the main drivers, restrictions, challenges, trends and opportunities in the market.

Product Segments: This part of the report shows the growth of the market for various types of products sold by the largest companies.

Application segments: The analysts who have authored the report have thoroughly evaluated the market potential of the key applications and identified the future opportunities they should create in the Dairy Packaging.

Geographic Segments: Each regional market is carefully examined to understand its current and future growth scenarios.

Company Profiles: The top players in the Dairy Packaging market are detailed in the report based on their market share, served market, products, applications, regional growth and other factors.

