Demand and Growth of Asia-Pacific Solar Energy Panel Market 2020 Key Players Like Canadian Solar First Solar, Jinko Solar, Sharp, Suntech Power Holdings, Trina Solar

Asia-Pacific Solar Energy Panel Market is expected to garner $37.8 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period 2014-2020. A solar panel comprises a cluster of solar cells that generate electricity through sunlight. Thin film and crystalline silicon which includes monocrystalline & polycrystalline, are the two common types of solar cells. Thin film cells are comparatively cheaper than silicon cells.

The growth of solar energy panel market is considerably rising in the Asia-Pacific countries due to favorable government regulations and increasing customer inclination towards the applications of sustainable energy. The rising cost of fossil fuels and increasing consumer awareness towards solar energy have resulted in a high production of solar panels. Low conversion efficiency is a major concern for this market, as the rate of energy conversion is low which eventually affects the power generation capacity of solar power plants.

Some of the key players of Asia-Pacific Solar Energy Panel Market:

Canadian Solar First Solar, Jinko Solar, Sharp, Suntech Power Holdings, Trina Solar, Yingli Green Energy Holding Bosch Solar Energy, Hanwha SolarOne, JA Solar Holdings, LDK Solar, Panasonic and SolarWorld.

JinkoSolar holdings, based in Japan, launched a new solar module series eagle+ in May 2014 to increase the performance of solar products. The eagle+ series module features innovative cell and assembly technology which allows them to remain PID free under 85 degrees Celsius and in 85% of relative humidity, which is 10 times higher than International Electro technical Commission standards. Eagle+ series module minimizes the possibility of snail trailing and yellowing which results from long term use and provides new standards to render an optimum performance in this solar market. This market is segmented on the basis of Type, End User, Mounting Systems and Country.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Asia-Pacific Solar Energy Panel market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Asia-Pacific Solar Energy Panel Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

