Dietary Supplements Market Is Finds future growth and Business by 2025 with Top Key Players- Amway (Nutrilite),Abott Laboratories, Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, Carlyle etc

The Global Dietary Supplements Market is expected to reach value of USD 280.10 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The Dietary Supplements Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Food & Beverage industries should drive Dietary Supplements market size. The report Global Dietary Supplements Market intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Increasing consumer interest towards healthy diet has increased the rate of higher food ingredients with potential health benefits. Nowadays consumers are becoming more conscious of their diet. Over the past few years, the adoption rate for the fast foods along with the sedentary lifestyle in evolving economies such as China and India has led to the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and obesity. As a result, consumers among high socio-economic and upper-middle-class income groups are expected to observe the nutraceuticals including dietary supplements as the alternatives to prescribed drugs.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Amway (Nutrilite),Abott Laboratories, Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, Carlyle Group, NBTY,GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, Glanbia, Herbalife International, Pfizer.,Archer Daniels Midland, Nature’s Sunshine Products,FANCL,Bionova Lifesciences,XanGo, Biorio Pharm, Ekomir, Nutraceutics Inc.,American Health, Stepan,.Danisco, NBTY, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Amway, Herbalife Ltd., Omega Protein Corporation, Bayer AG,., Integrated BioPharma, Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., BASF SE, Surya Herbal Ltd., Bio-Botanica Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Ricola AG, Pharmavite LLC, Blackmores Ltd., Epax AS, and Axellus AS.,

By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Amino acids, Enzymes, Other supplements), By Mode of Application (Capsules, Powder, Liquids, Soft Gels, Gel caps), By Functions (Additional supplement, Medicinal supplements, Sports nutrition), By Category (Infant dietary supplements, Children dietary supplements, Adult dietary supplements, Pregnant women dietary supplements, Old-aged dietary supplement.)



Based on regions, the Dietary Supplements Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing costs of healthcare,

Medical conditions or doctor recommendations, growing awareness

Growing demand in new supplements

Stringent regulatory policies for dietary supplements in few end-use industries

Competitive Analysis: Worldwide Dietary Supplements Market

Global Dietary Supplements Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report includes market shares of Dietary Supplements Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

What Information does this report contain?

Customer behaviour Analysis, Explorable Revenue Sources. Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors. Analysis of Dietary Supplements Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods. We present data in statistic form that lays out a clear understanding and a better perspective on the market. End-users analysis to define Dietary Supplements market strategy Country and regional breakdown by micro and macro economic factors. Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value Assessment of niche Dietary Supplements industry developments Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

