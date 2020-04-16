District Heating and Cooling Industry 2020 Market Trend, Top Key Players (ENGIE, NRG Energy, Fortum, STEAG, Empower, ADC Energy Systems, rsted A/S, Vattenfall, Tabreed, RWE AG, etc…) and Future Forecast 2025

District Heating and Cooling Industry studies both heating and cooling, tie together the energy generating sources in a city with buildings and facilities having a need of heating and/or cooling. Instead of each building having its own heating or cooling system, the energy is delivered to several buildings in a larger area from a central plant. The water based distribution system guarantees that heat and cooling arrive safely to the end users.

With district heating, energy is saved overall, as it takes advantage of resources that would otherwise not be have been used, making it an efficient and sustainable solution to satisfy the local heat and cooling demand in a city.

This report focuses on the District Heating and Cooling in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global average price of district heating and cooling is in the decreasing trend, from 52.7 USD/GWh in 2013 to 50.3 USD/GWh in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of district heating and cooling includes district heating and district cooling, and the proportion of district heating in 2017 is about 89%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

District heating and cooling is widely used in residential, commercial and industrial. The most proportion of district heating and cooling is used in commercial buildings, and the proportion in 2017 is 40%.

The worldwide market for District Heating and Cooling is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

District Heating and Cooling Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

• ENGIE, NRG Energy, Fortum, STEAG, Empower, ADC Energy Systems, rsted A/S, Vattenfall, Tabreed, RWE AG, Logstor, Emicool, Shinryo, Keppel DHCS, Goteborg Energi, Statkraft AND Ramboll

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• District Heating

• District Cooling

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

