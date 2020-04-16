Dosimeters Market Synopsis by Size, Value, Key Regions, Demand, Future Trends and Outlet till 2027

The latest inclusion of the Dosimeters Market 2027 report by The Insight Partners is targeted to deliver actionable insights into the existing Dosimeters industry on the basis of Types, Application, and End-user. The Dosimeters Market study carefully captures the strategies adopted by top market players during the forecast period.

The growth of global Dosimeters Market is expected to be driven by factors such as increasing adoption of radiation assisted devices in diagnostic, therapeutic and imaging applications, increasing adoption of radiation therapy for treatment of various types of cancers, as well technological developments leading to influx of novel products in the market. On the other hand, where high costs associated with these devices are restricting the market growth to some extent, this scenario provides potential opportunity for market players to develop cost-effective dosimeters so as to attain a significant position in the market.

Dosimeters refers to devices that are used to measure the radiation exposure of an individual to certain type of rays. These devices are majorly used in healthcare facilities by individuals those are exposed to radiation for various purposes such as CT, MRI and other diagnostic imaging tools. Dosimeters are available in various types that includes personal electronic dosimeters, film badge dosimeters, and others. Dosimeters are advantageous in various aspects as they are capable to exhibit properties such as linearity of signal over a wide range, flat energy response, small directional dependence and others.

Top players:

1 THERMOFISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.

2 PRS DOSIMETRY

3 MIRION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

4 LANDAUER INC.

5 POLIMASTER LTD.

6 RADIATION DETECTION COMPANY INC.

7 SIERRA RADIATION DOSIMETRY SERVICES INC.

8 TRACERCO LIMITED

9 UNFORS RAYSAFE AB

10 PTW FRIEBURG GMBH

The global dosimeters market is segmented on the basis of type, modality, and end user. The type segment includes active dosimeters and passive dosimeters. Based on modality, the market is segmented into Portable Dosimeters & Bench-Top Dosimeters. Similarly, on the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, research institutes and healthcare companies.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global dosimeters market based on type, modality, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall dosimeters market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America holds a dominant position in the global dosimeters market which is attributed to well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region, presence of leading market players as well as innovation in the product design conducted through extensive research and development. Moreover, these devices are also used in areas where the nuclear medicines are manufactured which is majorly carried out in North America. Asia Pacific on the other hand is expected to witness significant traction over the forecast years owing to increasing healthcare expenditure allotted by governments of the developing economies of the region.

