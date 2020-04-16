Dravet Syndrome Market 2023: Global Trends, Share, Industry Growth, Regional Analysis Forecast Research Report

The latest market research report Published by MarketReportsOnline provides the Dravet Syndrome Market analysis, Growing Business and Market Opportunity, competitive landscape, covering multiple market segments and elaborates market outlook and status to 2023.

Dravet syndrome, formerly known as severe myoclonic epilepsy of infancy (SMEI), is a severe kind of epilepsy which causes seizures. High fever is usually a trigger for these seizures. It is a rare disorder that affects an estimated 1 in every 20,000–40,000 births. It usually develops in the six month of age. It is caused by loss-of-function mutations in one copy of the SCN1A gene. Patients with Dravet syndrome are not able to produce sufficient levels of functional Nav1.1 sodium channel, preventing inhibitory neurons from firing properly.

Get free sample copy of this report at https://www.marketreportsonline.com/contacts/requestsample.php?name=782423.

The disorder is considered orphan indication. And there are very limited treatment options available in the market. However, several therapeutics for Dravet syndrome are in pipeline. The drugs in development are getting orphan drug designation by FDA and EMA. The Dravet syndrome market in Europe and the U.S. is likely to exhibit significant growth in the next five years due to increasing research and development activities conducted by several companies. Several companies are making alliances for developing therapeutics for Dravet syndrome. Currently, the U.S and Europe are holding the potential growth for Dravet Syndrome market due to increasing R&D into new drug development for Dravet syndrome and approval for these drugs in these regions.

Key players of the market include Zogenix, Zynerba, GW Pharmaceuticals, and OPKO. Currently, only GW Pharmaceuticals’ Epidiolex is commercially available. Other players are currently developing their drugs or seeking for commercial approval by FDA and EMA. Zogenix’s ZX008 is expected to penetrate market in 2019 and create competition for GW Pharmaceuticals. Currently, the market is dominated by generic drugs.

Purchase a copy of this report at https://www.marketreportsonline.com/contacts/purchase.php?name=782423.

Few Points from List of Charts Covered in Global Dravet Syndrome Market:

Global ZX008 Sales Value Forecast (2019-2023)

Global Epidiolex Sales Value Forecast (2019-2023)

The U.S. Dravet Syndrome Patient Volume Forecast (2018-2023)

ZX008 Sales Value Forecast in the U.S. Dravet Syndrome Market (2019-2023)

Treated Dravet Syndrome Patients with ZX008 in the U.S. Forecast (2019-2023)

ZX008 Penetration Forecast in the U.S. Dravet Market (2019-2023)

Epidiolex Sales Value Forecast in the U.S. Dravet Syndrome Market (2019-2023)

Treated Dravet Syndrome Patients with Epidiolex in the U.S. Forecast (2019-2023)

Epidiolex Penetration Forecast in the U.S. Dravet Syndrome Market (2019-2023)

Europe Dravet Syndrome Patient Volume Forecast (2018-2023)

ZX008 Sales Value Forecast in Europe Dravet Syndrome Market (2020-2023)

Treated Dravet Syndrome Patients with ZX008 in Europe Forecast (2020-2023)

ZX008 Penetration Forecast in Europe Dravet Syndrome Market (2020-2023)

Epidiolex Sales Value Forecast in Europe Dravet Syndrome Market (2019-2023)

Treated Dravet Syndrome Patients with Epidiolex in Europe Forecast (2019-2023)

Epidiolex Penetration Forecast in Europe Dravet Syndrome Market (2019-2023)

Inquire more before buying this report at https://www.marketreportsonline.com/contacts/inquirebeforebuying.php?name=782423.

About Us

MarketReportsOnline.com is your one stop market research and industry analysis reports’ library providing business data and intelligence information on thousands of micro markets with global as well as regional coverage. Category focused research, country reports, company profiles, regional and global industry profiles and guides to premium reports offering extensive coverage of other 20+ industries are all available in our library of syndicated market research reports.

Connect us @ [email protected] with subject line “Market Research Report on Global Dravet Syndrome Market “ and your contact details to purchase this report or get your questions answered. OR Call Us @ +1 888 391 5441.