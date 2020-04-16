Drywall Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Outlook, Segments, Growth Factors, Regional Analysis, Company Profiles and Forecast to 2025

Drywall‎ Market 2020 Research report presents industry size, growth, shares, trends, competitive landscape, strategies and forecast 2025. This research report categorizes the global Drywall‎ market by manufacturers, region, segmentation, and type and end-user industry.

Key players profiled in the report include:

Saint Gobain （India）

VANS Gypsum

Sherlock Industries

USG Boral （India）

Lafarge （India）

Shreenath Gyptech

…

Drywall (also known as plasterboard, wallboard, gypsum panel, sheet rock, or gypsum board) is a panel made of calcium sulfate dihydrate (gypsum), with or without additives, typically extruded between thick sheets of facer and backer paper, utilized in the construction of interior walls and ceilings.The plaster is mixed with fiber (typically paper and/or fibreglass or asbestos), plasticizer, foaming agent, and various additives that can decrease mildew, increase fire resistance, and lower water absorption.

The global Drywall market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025.

This report focuses on Drywall volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Drywall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Drywall in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Drywall manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, and regional, type & Application market size and their forecast from 2020-2025

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market

Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PEST analysis, and Supply Chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as agreements & joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market trends, market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term & long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, type and Application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Segment by Type

Type X drywall

Type C drywall

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Drywall

1.1 Definition of Drywall

1.2 Drywall Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Drywall Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Type X drywall

1.2.3 Type C drywall

1.3 Drywall Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Drywall Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Global Drywall Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Drywall Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Drywall Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Drywall Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Drywall Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Drywall Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Drywall Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Drywall Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Drywall Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Drywall

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Drywall

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Drywall

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Drywall

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Drywall Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Drywall

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Drywall Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Drywall Revenue Analysis

4.3 Drywall Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Drywall Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Drywall Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Drywall Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Drywall Revenue by Regions

5.2 Drywall Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Drywall Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Drywall Production

5.3.2 North America Drywall Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Drywall Import and Export

5.4 Europe Drywall Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Drywall Production

5.4.2 Europe Drywall Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

