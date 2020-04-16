According to the National Centre for Advancing Translational Sciences, DMD is a progressive form of muscular dystrophy that occurs primarily in males, though in rare cases may affect females too. DMD causes progressive weakness and loss (atrophy) of skeletal and heart muscles. DMD may also affect learning and memory, as well as communication and certain social emotional skills. Most children with DMD use a wheelchair full time by age 13.

Early signs of DMD may include delayed ability to sit, stand, or walk and difficulties in learning to speak. Muscle weakness is usually noticeable by 3 or 4 years of age and begins in the hips, pelvic area, upper legs, and shoulders. The calves may be enlarged. Children with DMD may have an unusual walking style and difficulty in running, climbing stairs, and getting up from the floor.

DMD is caused by changes (mutations) in the DMD gene. The DMD gene codes for the protein dystrophin. Dystrophin is mainly made in skeletal and heart muscle cells, but a small amount is also made in nerve cells (neurons) in specific parts of the brain. DMD is inherited in an X-linked recessive pattern and is passed on by the mother, who is referred to as a carrier; however, it may also occur in people who do not have a family history of DMD.

DelveInsight’s ‘Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

As per the Muscular Dystrophy Association, in Europe and North America, the prevalence of DMD is approximately 6 per 100,000 individuals.

According to the National Health Service (UK), around 70,000 people have MD or a related condition in the United Kingdom. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is the most common type of MD.

The muscular dystrophies as a whole are estimated to affect 250,000 individuals in the United States.

The total prevalent population of DMD in seven major markets was found to be 31,386 in 2017.

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

3. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Disease Background and Overview

4. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Sign and Symptoms

5. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pathophysiology

6. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Risk Factors

7. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Diagnosis

8. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Patient Journey

9. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population

10. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

11. KOL Views on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

12. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Unmet Needs

13. Appendix

14. DelveInsight Capabilities

15. Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

