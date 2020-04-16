Electric Insulator Market Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2027

The “Global Electric Insulator Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the energy and power industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of electric insulator market with detailed market segmentation by product type, material type, application, end user, and geography. The global electric insulator market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electric insulator market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The electric insulators are used for high voltage systems, circuit boards, and as a coating on electrical wires and cable. The demand for electric insulators is gaining an upward trend owing to the growing investments in reliable transmission and distribution networks. Also, rapid industrialization and urbanization in the developing countries are likely to result in the up-gradation of existing networks and demand for power. For these reasons, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience robust growth during the forecast period.

The electric insulator market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as robust investments in the transmission and distribution sector, coupled with the rapid adoption of renewable energy sources. The refurbishment of existing grid networks is yet another factor fueling market growth. However, the growth of the electric insulator market is negatively influenced by the grey market product of low quality. On the other hand, smart grid projects are witnessing heavy investments, thereby creating significant growth opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

The global electric insulator market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, application, and end user. By product type, the market is segmented as shackle insulator, pin insulator, suspension insulator, and others. Based on material type, the market is segmented as ceramic, glass, and composite. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as transformer, busbar, cable, switchgear, surge protection device, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as industries, utilities, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global electric insulator market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The electric insulator market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting electric insulator market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the electric insulator market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the electric insulator market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from electric insulator market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for electric insulator in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the electric insulator market.

The report also includes the profiles of key electric insulator companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

ABB Ltd.

Aditya Birla Insulators

General Electric Company

Hubbell Incorporated

MacLean-Fogg Company

NGK Insulators, Ltd.

PFISTERER Holding AG

SEVES Group

Siemens AG

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Electric Insulator Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Electric Insulator Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Electric Insulator Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Electric Insulator Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

