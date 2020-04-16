Enteral Feeding Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 659.17 million in 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Enteral Feeding Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Material, Age Group, Application, and End User.’ The global enteral feeding devices market is expected to reach US$ 4,034.42 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,359.06 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global enteral feeding devices market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

The global enteral feeding devices market, based on the product, was segmented enteral feeding tubes, enteral feeding pumps, administration sets, enteral syringes, and consumables. In 2018, the enteral feeding pumps segment accounted for the largest market share in the global enteral feeding devices market by product. Enteral feeding pumps play vital role for enteral nutrition by regulating the amount of nutrition to be given to the patients, hence the segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Major factors boosting the growth of market include growing demand for enteral feeding in-home care settings and a rising number of patients suffering from chronic diseases. However, complications associated with the use of enteral feeding devices is hampering growth of the market to a certain extent.

The enteral feeding devices market majorly consists of players such as Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical LLC, Danone SA, Moog Inc., and Owens & Minor, Inc. Several companies in the market are concentrating on inorganic strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions for enhancing their position in the market. For instance, in May 2018, Owens & Minor acquired Halyard surgical and infection prevention business, with a view to expand its presence in the global market, which would help in holding a strong position in the market.

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Regions, 2018 (%)

The report segments global enteral feeding devices market as follows:

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market – By Product

Enteral Feeding Tubes Gastrostomy Tubes Enterostomy Feeding Tubes Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes Oroenteric Feeding Tubes

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Administration Sets

Enteral Syringes

Consumables

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market – By Material

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyurethane

Silicone

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market – By Age Group

Adults

Paediatrics

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market – By Application

Oncology Head and Neck Cancer Stomach & Gastrointestinal Cancer Liver Cancer Pancreatic Cancer Esophageal Cancer Other Cancers

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Diabetes

Hypermetabolism

Other Applications

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



