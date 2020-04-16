Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS) is a rare genetic lipid disorder, which is characterized by the increase in the triglycerides (TGs) level due to reduction in the LPL, which is an enzyme that helps to break down chylomicrons (CMs) in the body. The reduction in the LPL leads to the buildup of CMs which are rich in the triglycerides. It is also known as lipoprotein lipase deficiency (LPLD), Type 1 hyperlipoproteinemia, endogenous hypertriglyceridemia, familial fat-induced hypertriglyceridemia, familial hyperchylomicronemia, and familial LPL deficiency, hyperlipidemia Type I (fredrickson), hyperlipoproteinemia Type IA, lipase D deficiency, and Burger-Grutz syndrome.

The current treatment involves the restriction in the dietary fat intake allied with traditional TG-lowering agents like fibrates, statins, and niacin’s. However, there is no US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drug for the treatment of FCS, but in May 2019, Waylivra (volanesorsen) was conditionally approved by European Commission (EC) for the treatment of FCS. Nearly 70% of patients reported that FCS interfered significantly with their self-worth, emotional well-being, sleep, and mental functioning. The dietary restriction of fat intake and traditional TG-lowering agents is not so efficacious in these patients.

Japan accounts for about 22% of the total 7MM prevalent population of FCS (in 2017).

The total prevalent population of FCS in the 7MM was assessed to be 5,801 in 2017, and are expected to increase during the study period.

Aapproximately 73% of FCS cases belong to age-group 0–10 years in 2017 for the 7MM.

The United States had the highest market size of FCS in 2017, which accounts for approximately 30% of the total market size.

