Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market : Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities and Segmentation. Major Players are Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Global fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) market is expected to rise with substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased development of novel drugs for fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD).

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) market are Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Momenta Pharmaceuticals, LEO Pharma A/S, Igenomix, Laboratoire français de Fractionnement et de Biotechnologies, Natera, Inc., Perrigo Company plc, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, among others.

Market Definition: Global Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market

Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASDs) is a type of condition which mainly occurs in a person whose mother consumed alcohol during their pregnancy. This disorder effects includes physical, behavioural and learning problems. Sometimes, a FASD person can have a mix of all problems. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report, approximately 0.2 to 1.5 infants of every 1,000 live births are suffering from FAS.

The symptoms includes deformities of joints, limbs and fingers, small head circumference and brain size, vision difficulties or hearing problems among others.

Segmentation: Global Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market : By Type of Disease

Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS)

Alcohol-Related Neurodevelopmental Disorder (ARND)

Alcohol-Related Birth Defects (ARBD)

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market : By Treatment Type

Medication

Behaviour and Education Therapy

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market : By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market : By Distribution Channel

Direct

Retail

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market:

In June 2019, Adoption UK Scotland has launched a fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) support service. The UK holds fourth position of the worldwide burden of prenatal alcohol use. This service will help in the in creating new opportunities for the growth of the market

In June 2019, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has launched online course for alcohol consumption during pregnancy. This is new course from the PAHO which trains the health care workers required for the identification of alcohol use in pregnant women. This will help in creating awareness among the patients and will also help in strengthening the market

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market Drivers:

Increasing alcohol consumption during pregnancy is the major factor enhancing the growth of this market

Increasing awareness about FASD is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market Restraints:

Stringent regulatory policies is another factor restricting the market growth

Unavailability of the medication; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market : Competitive Analysis

Global fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market

