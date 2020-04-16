Fleet Management Solutions Market 2020: Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Fleet management market has been greatly affected by the rising operational costs rooting from increased demand for utility vehicles, rising expenditure on maintenance, and steady growth in compliance costs. The market has been operating on very meager margins and the need for streamlining operations has been a major driver for growth in the fleet management solutions.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Fleet Management Solutions will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Fleet Management Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Driver Management

Fleet Analytics

Speed Management

Telematics

Segmentation by application:

Construction

Energy & Utilities

Government

Manufacturing

Transportation

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Arvento Mobile Systems

Astrata

Autotrac

Digicore Technologies

Fleetio

Verizon Connect

Geotab

ID Systems

Ituran

Masternaut

MIX Telematics

CalAmp

Omnitracs XRS

Sascar

Teletrac Navman

Trimble

Telular

TomTom

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fleet Management Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Fleet Management Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fleet Management Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fleet Management Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Fleet Management Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

