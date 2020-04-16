Food Safety Testing Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2025

In 2017, the global Food Safety Testing market size was 12900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 23200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.6% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Food Safety Testing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Food Safety Testing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The rapid segment is estimated to account for the larger share in the food safety testing market, in terms of value, in 2017. Multifunctional testing options that offer time-efficient and flexible testing to its end users form a key driver fueling the growth of rapid technologies.

The pathogen segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the food safety testing market in 2017. Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria, and Campylobacter are the major pathogens responsible for food contamination and toxicity. They account for major contaminants found in food and account for major number of food safety testing. Increasing incidences of foodborne illness, globally, due to pathogen outbreaks is driving the pathogen segment.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

SGS SA

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group

Bureau Veritas

ALS Limited

Merieux NutriSciences

TÜV SÜD

TÜV Nord Group

AsureQuality

Microbac Laboratories

Genetic ID NA

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Traditional

Rapid

Market segment by Application, split into

Meat & poultry

Dairy

Processed foods

Fruits & vegetables

Others (cereals & grains)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Food Safety Testing in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food Safety Testing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Food Safety Testing Manufacturers

Food Safety Testing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Food Safety Testing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Food Safety Testing market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Food Safety Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Food Safety Testing

1.1 Food Safety Testing Market Overview

1.1.1 Food Safety Testing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Food Safety Testing Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Food Safety Testing Market by Type

1.3.1 Traditional

1.3.2 Rapid

1.4 Food Safety Testing Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Meat & poultry

1.4.2 Dairy

1.4.3 Processed foods

1.4.4 Fruits & vegetables

1.4.5 Others (cereals & grains)

Chapter Two: Global Food Safety Testing Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Food Safety Testing Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 SGS SA

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Food Safety Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Eurofins Scientific

Continued….

