General Insurance Market 2023 Newly Added Policies Analysis By Allianz, AXA, Generali, Ping An Insurance, China Life Insurance, Prudential PLC, Munich Re, Zurich Insurance, Nippon Life Insurance

According to this study, over the next five years the General insurance market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in General insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of General insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the General insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

• Motor Insurance

• Travel Insurance:

• Commercial Insurance

• Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

• Agency

• Brokers

• Bancassurance

• Digital & Direct Channels

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

• Allianz

• AXA

• Generali

• Ping An Insurance

• China Life Insurance

• Prudential PLC

• Munich Re

• Zurich Insurance

• Nippon Life Insurance

• Japan Post Holdings

• Berkshire Hathaway

• Metlife

• Manulife Financial

• CPIC

• Chubb

• AIG

• Aviva

• Allstate

• Swiss RE

• Prudential Financial

• Travelers

• AIA

• Aflac

• Legal & General

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

• Americas

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Brazil

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• Korea

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Australia

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Russia

• Spain

• Middle East & Africa

• Egypt

• South Africa

• Israel

• Turkey

• GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

• To study and analyze the global General insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

• To understand the structure of General insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

• Focuses on the key global General insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

• To analyze the General insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

• To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

• To project the size of General insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

