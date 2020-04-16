Ginseng Supplements Market 2020-2025: World Consumption and Sales Analysis Market Report

In 2017, the global Ginseng Supplements market size was 2660 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4750 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2018-2025.

Ginseng is one of the most popular herbal medicines in the world. Ginseng has also been studied as a way to improve mood and boost endurance as well as treat cancer, heart disease, fatigue, erectile dysfunction, hepatitis C, high blood pressure, menopausal symptoms, and other conditions. While some of these uses are promising, the evidence isn’t conclusive.

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Ginseng Supplements market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Ginseng Supplements in 2016.

In the industry, KGC profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Pharmaton and Boots ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 41.17%, 6.05% and 3.76% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

The Ginseng Supplements still have a lot of opportunities with this huge market ahead. However, the enterprises have to solve the problems such as material source, high operating cost, some technical difficulties and the problem of lack of content and so on.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

KGC

Pharmaton

Boots

Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial

Allcura Naturheilmittel GmbH

Orkla Health

NOW Foods

Nature’s

Buddha’s Herbs

Ginsana

Swanson

Puritan’s Pride

Solar

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Capsules

Tablet

Liquid

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Children

Teenagers

Middle-aged

Senior

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Ginseng Supplements in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ginseng Supplements are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Ginseng Supplements Manufacturers

Ginseng Supplements Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Ginseng Supplements Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Ginseng Supplements market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

