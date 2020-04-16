Global 5G Infrastructure Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the 5G Infrastructure market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on 5G Infrastructure Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the 5G Infrastructure market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the 5G Infrastructure market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the 5G Infrastructure market.”

5G networks are the next generation of mobile internet connectivity, offering faster speeds and more reliable connections on smartphones and other devices than ever before.

Combining cutting-edge network technology and the very latest research, 5G should offer connections that are multitudes faster than current connections, with average download speeds of around 1GBps expected to soon be the norm.

The networks will help power a huge rise in Internet of Things technology, providing the infrastructure needed to carry huge amounts of data, allowing for a smarter and more connected world.

This is because of the growing demand for process automation in various industries such as manufacturing and process industries. To carry out various processes effectively in these industries, the flow of data and information at right time and place is crucial. With the implementation of 5G network, a strong data network, in terms of high speed with the minimal delay, can be easily achieved.

The global 5G Infrastructure market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 5G Infrastructure volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 5G Infrastructure market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cisco Systems

Samsung Electronics

Intel Corporation

Nokia Networks

NEC Corporation

Huawei

Verizon Communications

Ericsson

Qualcomm

AT & T Inc

LG

SK Telecom

T-Mobile USA

Korea Telecom

China Mobile

LM Ericsson

Alcatel-Lucent

NTT DOCOMO, Inc

Vodafone Group PLC

Bharti Airtel Limited

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Phantom Cell

Device-To-Device Communication

Other

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Retail

Energy& Utility

Healthcare

Others

