Global Agrochemical Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Agrochemicals widely involve fertilizers, pesticides, hormones and plant growth regulators (PGR) that enable plant and soil protection, improve the yield, maintain and improve the growth process of plants.

Shrinking arable land due to rapid industrialization and population explosion has resulted in increased use of agrochemicals, such as fertilizers and plant growth regulators, further triggering the market growth. The growing demand for crops as animal fodder and fiber in the textile industry has also provided the necessary boost to the agrochemicals industry.

Fertilizers dominated the agrochemicals market in 2017. Nitrogenous and phosphate fertilizers were most widely used due to their easy availability and low prices. However, the new trend of organic farming, which involves complete elimination of chemical-based fertilizers, has increased the demand for biofertilizers.

The demand for agrochemicals is expected to be the highest in Asia Pacific. The region is known for its agro-based countries such as India, Sri Lanka, and China, which are majorly dependent on agriculture and related industries for economic growth.

The global Agrochemical market is valued at 223700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 308400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Agrochemical volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agrochemical market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fertilizers

Crop Protection Chemicals

Plant Growth Regulators

Others

Segment by Application

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

